Samaritans, a charity dedicated to suicide prevention through human connection, has collaborated with Comelit-PAC and Red Technical Services Ltd to modernise its fire safety system at its Ewell office.
This upgrade aims to enhance safety measures for its team, who provide crucial emotional support around the clock.
Introduction of LogiFire Wireless System
In a move to update its central office's fire alarm system, Samaritans opted for the LogiFire wireless solution, which focuses on reliability and compliance while remaining practical for its operation needs. A thorough review, conducted by Comelit-PAC, highlighted the LogiFire system as a quick and minimally disruptive option.
According to Anthony Borrow from Samaritans, ensuring staff and volunteer safety is a priority, and the support from Comelit-PAC and Red Technical Services made the transition seamless.
System specifications
Cloud connectivity enables remote monitoring and real-time issue responseThe centrepiece of the new installation is the LogiFire 118 panel, operating wirelessly to provide comprehensive coverage. The system's reach is enhanced with four translators and several wired interfaces, linking four door access points.
Additional components such as sounders, manual call points, and detectors were placed to meet fire safety standards. The system's cloud-based connectivity allows Samaritans’ facilities team and Comelit-PAC engineers to monitor and manage operations remotely, facilitating real-time response to issues.
Efficient installation and management
Steve Hopkins, General Manager from Red Technical Services Ltd, noted the project required meticulous planning to maintain office functionality during installation. The wireless nature of the LogiFire panel enabled work to be phased effectively, minimising disruption.
The remote cloud access feature allows engineers to perform system diagnostics and updates promptly, reducing maintenance expenses and enhancing resilience.
Strategic planning and collaboration
The upgrade involved coordinated efforts from all involved parties. Comelit-PAC and Red Technical Services Ltd collaborated from the design phase to determine system specifications and plan the installation phases. This process included site surveys and equipment placement to minimise impacts on Samaritans' operations.
Adapting to future needs
Mandy Bowden, Comelit-PAC Fire Systems Business Manager for the UK and ROI, stated that the goal was to develop a system offering reliable protection while adaptable to future requirements. Detailed planning ensured the solution aligns precisely with the building’s needs.
The integration of wireless technology and secure cloud monitoring ensures flexible coverage expansion, the addition of new devices, and settings adjustments, ensuring lasting protection for staff and volunteers.
