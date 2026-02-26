Summary is AI-generated, newsdesk-reviewed
  • Comelit-PAC installs LogiFire wireless fire system at Samaritans office for enhanced safety.
  • Cloud-based monitoring enables remote management, real-time alerts, and maintenance cost reduction.
  • Collaboration ensures minimal disruption, phased installation, and operational efficiency at Samaritans.
Related Links

Samaritans, a charity dedicated to suicide prevention through human connection, has collaborated with Comelit-PAC and Red Technical Services Ltd to modernise its fire safety system at its Ewell office.

This upgrade aims to enhance safety measures for its team, who provide crucial emotional support around the clock.

Introduction of LogiFire Wireless System

In a move to update its central office's fire alarm system, Samaritans opted for the LogiFire wireless solution, which focuses on reliability and compliance while remaining practical for its operation needs. A thorough review, conducted by Comelit-PAC, highlighted the LogiFire system as a quick and minimally disruptive option.

 According to Anthony Borrow from Samaritans, ensuring staff and volunteer safety is a priority, and the support from Comelit-PAC and Red Technical Services made the transition seamless.

System specifications

Cloud connectivity enables remote monitoring and real-time issue responseThe centrepiece of the new installation is the LogiFire 118 panel, operating wirelessly to provide comprehensive coverage. The system's reach is enhanced with four translators and several wired interfaces, linking four door access points.

Additional components such as sounders, manual call points, and detectors were placed to meet fire safety standards. The system's cloud-based connectivity allows Samaritans’ facilities team and Comelit-PAC engineers to monitor and manage operations remotely, facilitating real-time response to issues.

Efficient installation and management

Steve Hopkins, General Manager from Red Technical Services Ltd, noted the project required meticulous planning to maintain office functionality during installation. The wireless nature of the LogiFire panel enabled work to be phased effectively, minimising disruption.

The remote cloud access feature allows engineers to perform system diagnostics and updates promptly, reducing maintenance expenses and enhancing resilience.

Strategic planning and collaboration

The upgrade involved coordinated efforts from all involved parties. Comelit-PAC and Red Technical Services Ltd collaborated from the design phase to determine system specifications and plan the installation phases. This process included site surveys and equipment placement to minimise impacts on Samaritans' operations.

Adapting to future needs

Mandy Bowden, Comelit-PAC Fire Systems Business Manager for the UK and ROI, stated that the goal was to develop a system offering reliable protection while adaptable to future requirements. Detailed planning ensured the solution aligns precisely with the building’s needs.

The integration of wireless technology and secure cloud monitoring ensures flexible coverage expansion, the addition of new devices, and settings adjustments, ensuring lasting protection for staff and volunteers.

Show full press release

Related videos

Find Lost Wallet with Dahua WizSeek

Find Lost Wallet with Dahua WizSeek
Dahua Traffic Signal Controller Highlight

Dahua Traffic Signal Controller Highlight
Dahua DeepHub ST430 Highlight

Dahua DeepHub ST430 Highlight

In case you missed it

BCD: Laying the foundation for smarter systems before the first build
BCD: Laying the foundation for smarter systems before the first build

AI doesn’t fail because it’s not smart enough. It fails because infrastructure decisions were made too late.  Across industries, organisations are investing in sm...

What will be the big topics of discussion at ISC West 2026?
What will be the big topics of discussion at ISC West 2026?

ISC West (International Security Conference & Exposition), March 25–27, 2026, at The Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, is widely regarded as the most important event in the sec...

Genetec Cloudlink 2210: Enterprise security redefined
Genetec Cloudlink 2210: Enterprise security redefined

Genetec Inc, the global pioneer in enterprise physical security software, announced Genetec Cloudlink™ 2210. Designed for complex, enterprise-scale deployments, the new clo...

Featured white papers
Preventing loss, securing assets

Preventing loss, securing assets

Download
Unlocking smarter decisions with key control

Unlocking smarter decisions with key control

Download
Milestone cloud deployment guide

Milestone cloud deployment guide

Download
The user-centric security revolution

The user-centric security revolution

Download
Enhancing physical access control using a self-service model

Enhancing physical access control using a self-service model

Download
More case studies
i-PRO cameras: Budget-friendly security for pathway

i-PRO cameras: Budget-friendly security for pathway
Dallmeier video solutions at MAK Museum Vienna

Dallmeier video solutions at MAK Museum Vienna
NKASD enhances safety with 911 camera sharing

NKASD enhances safety with 911 camera sharing
Featured products
Climax Technology HSGW-Gen3 Modular Smart Security Gateway

Climax Technology HSGW-Gen3 Modular Smart Security Gateway
Hikvision AOV 4G Solar Camera Series for Off-Grid Video Security

Hikvision AOV 4G Solar Camera Series for Off-Grid Video Security
KentixONE – IoT Access and Monitoring For Data Centres

KentixONE – IoT Access and Monitoring For Data Centres