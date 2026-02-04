Summary is AI-generated, newsdesk-reviewed
  • Comelit-PAC introduces PAC Lock for unified online and offline access control management.
  • PAC Lock supports OSS offline tech, extending control to challenging areas affordably.
  • PAC Lock integrates with Access Central™, simplifying configuration across mixed installations.
Comelit-PAC has broadened its range of access control solutions with the introduction of PAC Lock, an integrated offline locking system. 

This new offering enables businesses to manage both wired and wireless entry points through the same Access Central™ platform.

By introducing PAC Lock, Comelit-PAC incorporates Open Security Standard (OSS) offline technology into its framework, thereby providing a flexible and expandable solution for securing areas where network connectivity or cabling may be limited or expensive.

The evolution of access control

David Hughes, who serves as the Head of Product Management at Comelit-PAC, commented on the progress represented by PAC Lock, stating, “PAC Lock represents a significant step forward in the evolution of Access Central™. It gives our partners and customers the flexibility to secure more doors without compromising on system integrity or user experience.

By adopting the OSS protocol and using our OPS™ credential across both online and offline environments, we’re providing a unified approach that simplifies configuration and day-to-day management.” This innovation marks a noteworthy enhancement in the functionality and versatility of the Access Central™ system.

PAC OPS™ credential functionality

PAC Lock solution leverages the secure PAC OPS™ credential to manage access permissionsThe PAC Lock solution leverages the secure PAC OPS™ credential to manage access permissions. This credential is capable of storing user permissions, event logs, revalidation intervals, and additional critical data.

When an authorised credential is presented to a PAC Lock device, such as electronic cylinders, handle sets, or cabinet locks, it validates access rights on-site and logs the event details back onto the OPS™ credential.

Seamless software integration

PAC Lock is seamlessly integrated into the Access Central™ workflow, offering consistent management for both online and offline systems. It supports defining access groups, assigning credentials, and arranging revalidation data, simplifying operational tasks for installers and administrators alike.

The uniform setup process mitigates training needs and streamlines the deployment for varying configurations.

A trusted technology partnership

In his concluding remarks, David Hughes noted, “The introduction of PAC Lock means Access Central™ can now manage more doors, more efficiently, and in more environments. It’s a powerful addition to the PAC range that strengthens our position as a trusted technology partner for installers and end users seeking flexible, future-ready access control.” This expansion aligns with Comelit-PAC's objective to cater to diverse locking requirements, ranging from live-monitored main entries to independent, offline-managed internal sections.

PAC Lock accommodates a wide variety of locking solutions, including electronic cylinders, handle sets, padlocks, and cabinet locks. This ensures that integrators can specify customised solutions tailored to specific door types and usage scenarios, presenting a practical solution for a range of access control needs.

