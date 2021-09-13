As the industry welcomed back The Security Event, founding partner Comelit UK successfully inspired customers, presenting the latest smart solutions in stylish door entry, intruder, home automation, fire and CCTV. On stand 3a/B10, Comelit introduced its new Logifire addressable panel, which has been designed to offer a simple to install, richly featured fire safety solution that is compliant to latest standards
Well received was Comelit’s latest alarm management software, Horus, presenting an innovative platform that integrates intruder alarm, fire detection, video surveillance and door entry into a single software capable of targeting alarm management.
Comelit also presented its latest updated home automation systems, including Maxi Manager with Android, alongside smart integration with Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Echo Show.
Says Francesca Boeris, Managing Director Comelit Group UK: “We all eagerly awaited the return of The Security Event and we are naturally delighted to have seen it through, welcoming a high number of quality visitors to our stand and the opportunity to present our latest products and services.”
“Our growing portfolio of smart security systems, all designed to be controlled via our Comelit app, illustrate how we are listening to our customers and creating solutions that offer high performance, still with simple installation capability. Our fire detection display was also well received, with The Security Event being the perfect platform to illustrate how it complements our globally recognised security product portfolio.”
Visitors to the stand had the opportunity to see live demonstrations of Comelit’s latest wireless intruder alarm system, Secur Hub, which is designed to seamlessly operate with its inclusive app technology.
Also on show was Comelit’s renowned door entry systems, including its newest modular stylish panel, Ultra, alongside mini handsfree WIFI monitor, Icona, Switch and 316 sense and touch entrance panels together with iconic interconnection systems VIP and Simplebus.
Francesca concluded: “We are thrilled with the outcome of The Security Event, as a welcome occasion for Comelit to present, not only our all-encompassing security and fire detection solutions but also our growing team to new and existing customers. As our stand campaign of ‘With you, Always,’ implied, we are able to offer support with the right products and services, from specification to completion, every step of the way.”