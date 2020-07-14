Future residents at Kebbell Homes’ new prestigious development, Wintersbrooke will be able to receive and answer door entry requests via mobile or Amazon Alexa voice control, thanks to Comelit’s WIFI connected monitors. Set in Ascot, Berkshire, Wintersbrooke is a grand, new gated community featuring just six spacious and exclusive 2-3 bedroom apartments within mature, secluded communal gardens.
Kebbell Homes has used Comelit’s specification team on previous developments and again called upon its services, together with chosen installers R&M Bailey, from the initial design process, through the work’s programme to project completion. Door entry, via Comelit’s mini handsfree WIFI monitors, will enable new residents to respond to door entry requests from their mobile, and also integrates with Amazon Alexa for voice announcements and control of the gate/front door to the block.
Facial recognition technology
The monitors provide facial recognition technology for authorised guests to gain access and video memory, to record any missed calls. Says Andrea Fawell, Sales and Marketing Director at Kebbell Homes: “With high expectations for Wintersbrooke’s indulgent design to deliver gracious living for our discerning buyers, every element had to be considered to offer the highest level of luxury and specification. And to ensure all feels safe and secure.”
All the smart home security systems installed had to be equally stylish and futureproof"
“We had worked previously with Comelit and knew its systems were able to achieve the level of style intended to complement Wintersbrooke’s dignified presence. The additional benefits of WIFI connected monitors provide our soon to be residents with latest integrated smart security technology, seamlessly installed, enabling them to instantly respond to door entry requests, at their choice and from wherever they are.”
Smart home security systems
Mat Bailey, Director from R&M Bailey added: “Wintersbrooke has the look and feel of a private country home, which epitomises Kebbell Homes’ well-known flair for grand architecture. All the smart home security systems installed had to be equally stylish and futureproof. Comelit’s Mini Handsfree WIFI was the natural choice for door entry, easy to install via wireless technology and simple to integrate. Just the one solution presents future homeowners with user friendly bespoke options that can connect seamlessly with their home security, and be controlled by mobile and Amazon Alexa, at their own choice.”
Each home at Wintersbrooke has been fitted with a Mini Handsfree monitor complete with integrated WIFI, operating through Comelit’s renowned Simplebus 2 wire. At the striking gates to the development is Comelit’s premium stainless steel flush mounted, 316 Sense digital entrance panel.
Door entry system
Up to fifteen smart devices can be connected to each and every property’s individual WIFI monitor
The system enables new residents to grant access through the vehicle gates or adjacent pedestrian gate using the internal monitor or a dedicated mobile app. A second is fitted on the front door of the development itself. Up to fifteen smart devices can be connected to each and every property’s individual WIFI monitor.
Daniel Wood, Southern Sales Manager at Comelit UK concluded: “Once again, it was a pleasure for Comelit to work closely with Kebbell Homes to ensure the complete door entry system installed at Wintersbrooke, achieved the desired balance between timeless style and latest technology."
Alexa voice control
"From the gated entry using our Sense panel, which at only 3 mm thin, blends in with any building due to the panel's slim profile, to the chic WIFI monitors, the combined solution, provides aspiring residents with a powerful door entry system and the convenience of audio and visual communication, together with ease of use via mobile or Alexa voice control in everyday life.”
Comelit’s official website can be visited for more information on Comelit’s ViP System, Mini handsfree WIFI Monitor Door Entry Solutions or range of products.