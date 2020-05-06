Comelit has continued its work with multi award-winning London property developer, Howarth Homes to present new homeowners at office-to-residential conversion, Lovell House with smart access control and door entry.
Lovell House, located off Uxbridge High Street in Middlesex is a stunning collection of 45 executive suites, one and two bedroom apartments set over six floors, each finished to a high specification.
Smart access control and door entry system
Each apartment has been individually planned to ensure a light and airy interior with excellent accommodation flow. Within the initial design process, Comelit was invited back to work with Howarth Homes to accommodate a request for smart security right from the point of entry to individual apartment access.
Linzie Howland, Sales Director of Howarth Homes stated, “Howarth Homes is adept at creating affordable option developments interiors that demand more than just cursory attention. Every detail in each of our developments has been carefully and thoughtfully considered to ensure that our new home promises easy, hassle-free living.”
SimpleKey access control solution
Lovell House has been fitted with Comelit’s SimpleKey access control solution, along with Mini video handsets
Linzie adds, “Lovell House is testament to this commitment, and commands superior specification right from access control through to door entry. We have gone above and beyond the expected to ensure homeowners can take advantage of purchasing offers and live in a development where we present smart security and visitor management without compromising aesthetics.”
Lovell House has been fitted with Comelit’s SimpleKey access control solution, along with Mini video handsets in every apartment, allowing visual door entry operating through its 2-Wire SimpleBus solution. The powerful combination presents homeowners with the capability to answer access requests and manage home access.
Comelit access control readers installed
Each of the five floors has an access control reader installed alongside each lift facility, totalling 19 units around the site. The development itself is finished with a bespoke stainless steel panel with bezel design. All systems have been designed and installed to comply to Secured by Design standards.
Tom Kidston of Excellence Electrical said, “Howarth Homes prides itself on its pledge for connected living for a connected world, so it’s essential access control and door entry is planned into the specification and design.”
Residential security systems
Tom added, “This is especially important at office to residential conversion works such as Lovell House, where systems need to be considered with the change of purpose to the building. Early planning ensures a coordinated approach to installation, with minimal cabling requirements to remain compliant, stylish and secure.”
Daniel (Dan) Wood, Southern Sales Manager at Comelit UK said “Uxbridge is increasingly growing in demand for first time buyers and rental property, experiencing excellent capital growth. Howarth Homes has a number of developments in the area and we have been thrilled to work closely with them to deliver total solutions for access control and door entry.”
Dan adds, “At Lovell House, the specification brief was to create futureproof, smart security and visual visitor management, delivered seamlessly with our SimpleBus and SimpleKey systems.”