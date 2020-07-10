Comelit Group’s Mini Handsfree WIFI Monitor has evolved to integrate with Amazon Alexa, and offer high-performance facial recognition technology, for the ultimate smart door entry experience.
The Italian door manufacturer, known for its high specification solutions, launched the Mini Handsfree WIFI kits as an internal wireless upgrade to its exclusive SimpleBus system, alongside complementing Quadra ViP and iKall metal external door entry solutions.
Mobile connected lifestyle
Simple to retrofit, the Mini Handsfree WIFI system allows Alexa to announce that someone is at the door. And with facial recognition enabled, the new functionality also allows homeowners to identify who is at the door.
The technology will continue to drive and shift to every impact on every aspect of our lives"
Says Justin Hawkesford, Comelit Operations & Technical Manager: “There’s no denying that voice control is the future. The technology will continue to drive and shift to every impact on every aspect of our lives, and in our position, as a forward-thinking premier door specialist, we need to prepare and enable our products accordingly.”
“The Mini Handsfree WIFI system was launched to fit a mobile connected lifestyle. The new features of Amazon Alexa control and facial recognition demonstrate our commitment to offering futureproof technology, without compromising security or style. We have also kept to our pledge of ensuring simple installation and configuration, to create a seamless retrofit opportunity for homeowners to benefit from smart door entry.”
Hosting dedicated webinars
The Mini Handsfree WIFI Kit is designed with ease of installation in mind, with a clear interface allowing a connection between its monitor and configuration with Amazon Alexa to be achieved in just a few easy steps.
With colour monitors and indicator LEDs for incoming calls, door open, privacy and pending messages as standard, homeowners will also always be able to receive and answer calls from video door entry on their chosen smartphone or tablet, via the latest updated version of the Comelit App. Comelit is hosting dedicated webinars throughout July to guide installers through the requirements to enable control of Comelit devices with Amazon Alexa.