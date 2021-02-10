Download PDF version
Highly focused and innovative R&D (Research & Development) initiatives have again raised accuracy levels of Cognitec’s main matching algorithm and its age estimation technology. The latest versions are showing remarkably robust test results for facial images with masks.

Mask-tolerant matching algorithm

Advanced neural network training and a new face finder have contributed to generally increase the robustness against significant facial occlusion caused, for example, by a mask or hands on the face.

The global COVID-19 pandemic situation has spurred our research and development (R&D) efforts for facial images with major occlusions,” said Cognitec’s Managing Director, Alfredo Herrera.

He adds, “And we are proud to now offer our entire product line with matching and age estimation algorithms that work for images with or without facial masks with almost equal accuracy.

FaceVACS Engine for face recognition applications

Cognitec is preparing the release of all products with the new algorithms, including the FaceVACS Engine for various face recognition applications, the FaceVACS-DBScan solution used for comparing images to large databases, and the FaceVACS-VideoScan product for live video screening.

The latter uses the age estimation technology to determine a person’s age range and can generate real-time alerts for people under 18 or 21 years of age.

Facial recognition technology major

Cognitec is the only company worldwide that has worked exclusively on face recognition technology, since its inception in 2002.

The company is proud to maintain a stable, market-renowned position within the global security industry, and to uphold the trust that it has gained over the years, as a reliable and experienced provider of biometric technologies and solutions for a wide range of security applications.

