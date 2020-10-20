For premises looking to secure rooms in busy public spaces, such as commercial offices, healthcare buildings and retail environments, Code Handle® from ASSA ABLOY Door Hardware provides a stylish, secure and easy-to-fit solution.
A sleek and stylish handle with a built-in PIN-pad, Code Handle offers a convenient access control solution for those that need to keep private rooms separate from public areas. Access is granted to authorised individuals via a four-digit code on the handle’s keypad. Code Handle also automatically locks when a door closes, for added security and peace of mind.
Access control systems
Unlike other costly access control systems, Code Handle can be quickly and easily installed or retrofitted. It is battery-powered and so requires no expensive wiring, and works together with an existing locking unit for ease and convenience – users can keep the current cylinder or lock, and upgrade almost any interior door to Code Handle by securing it in place with simply two screws.
Offered with a master code and up to nine different user PINs, Code Handle delivers many benefits over key-operated locks. Not only do businesses have to keep track of keys, which can amount to a great deal of wasted admin and time spent monitoring these, but there is also the cost of getting new keys cut or locks changed should any keys become lost or fall into unwanted hands. Should an employee move on, the PIN for a room can be immediately changed to a different one.
Protect private rooms
Eryl Jones, Managing Director of the ASSA ABLOY Door Hardware Group, said: “Keeping sensitive files, private rooms, personal belongings and valuable stock safe is critical, but this can be hard to do in busy environments. Public areas with high levels of traffic can be hard to police, but Code Handle delivers a cost-effective and hassle-free solution to protect private rooms from unwanted visitors.”
“Complete with a great looking modern design and offered in both left and right-hand options, Code Handle also requires little maintenance, with up to 30,000 cycles provided for each battery. Users also never have to worry about whether they have locked the door when exiting a room, as Code Handle does this automatically.”
“Ultimately, Code Handle offers organisations an affordable and secure solution for protecting private rooms from intruders and other members of the public. For those with private rooms that open out onto public-facing spaces, Code Handle is a simple and convenient choice, which can be quickly installed with minimal hassle.”