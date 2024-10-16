Download PDF version Contact company
Related Links

Coalition, the world's first Active Insurance provider designed to prevent digital risk before it strikes, has become the first cyber insurance provider in the UK to launch a service dedicated to recovering funds stolen by cyber attackers.

The cyber insurer’s new UK ‘clawback’ service is designed to intercept funds in the banking system before an attacker can move them. The programme was recently proven successful with the recovery of £1.4m for a policyholder.

Cyber clawback service 

Laura Stewart, Coalition’s UK Head of Claims, said, “As far as we are aware, we are the first cyber insurance provider in the UK to offer this sort of service to clawback money in a funds transfer fraud event."

"While we can’t guarantee that we will be successful in getting all of the stolen funds back every time, we’ve now established a process that will enable us to act immediately, which increases our chances of success."

Communicating with banks

While Coalition has been recovering stolen funds for US clients for some time now, the UK banking system is different: it moves faster, is harder to navigate, and UK banks are often more reluctant to communicate with third parties."

"That’s why we’ve teamed up with a financial crime law partner. This relationship and new process give us the ability to communicate with the banks quickly and forcefully.”

Cyber insurance cover

The coalition team was able to help prevent the banks from moving the stolen funds

In the example mentioned above, attackers stole £1.4m in a sophisticated social engineering attack on a law firm in the south of England. The law firm had funds transfer fraud cyber insurance cover for up to £250,000, only a fraction of the total loss.

By partnering with a national law firm that uses its knowledge of and relationships within the banking system, the Coalition team was able to help prevent the banks from moving the stolen funds and recover the entire £1.4m.

Add practical value

Tom Draper, Coalition’s Managing Director, UK, said, “We continue to add practical value to our Active Cyber Insurance product, helping protect SMEs from cyber events."

"Funds transfer fraud can be devastating for any business, and adding Coalition’s clawback service to the UK gives us another way to support our policyholders and brokers when their financial livelihoods are on the line.

Download PDF version Download PDF version

Related videos

VIVOTEK's VORTEX helps AVS cut false alarms by 90% and boosts MINI of Portland's efficiency

VIVOTEK's VORTEX helps AVS cut false alarms by 90% and boosts MINI of Portland's efficiency
OPTEX REDSCAN mini series protects The Londoner Hotel

OPTEX REDSCAN mini series protects The Londoner Hotel
Success case of Dahua DeepHub at Achat Hotel

Success case of Dahua DeepHub at Achat Hotel

In case you missed it

Guarding the jackpot: Intelligent perimeter detection for casinos
Guarding the jackpot: Intelligent perimeter detection for casinos

Casinos face multiple security issues caused by potential bad actors, everything from cheating to vandalism, from theft to vagrancy. A new intelligent technology can monitor for sp...

Explore Axis Intelligent Surveillance at Fort Lauderdale
Explore Axis Intelligent Surveillance at Fort Lauderdale

Axis Communications celebrated the grand re-opening of its Axis Experience Centre (AEC) in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. 9,000 sq ft. facility With beautiful views of the water and a...

i-PRO security solutions for public safety contracts
i-PRO security solutions for public safety contracts

i-PRO Americas Inc. (formerly Panasonic Security), a global pioneer in professional security solutions for security and public safety announced that it has been awarded a new procu...

Featured white papers
Cybersecurity for enterprise: The essential guide to protecting your business

Cybersecurity for enterprise: The essential guide to protecting your business

Download
5 surprising findings from OT vulnerability assessments

5 surprising findings from OT vulnerability assessments

Download
The 2024 state of physical access trend report

The 2024 state of physical access trend report

Download
Guide for HAAS: New choice of SMB security system

Guide for HAAS: New choice of SMB security system

Download
Security practices for hotels

Security practices for hotels

Download
Quick poll
What's the primary benefit of integrating access control with video surveillance?
More corporate news
Optalysys & Google HEIR unite for secure computing

Optalysys & Google HEIR unite for secure computing
Teledyne FLIR unveils Prism AIMMGen for AI optimisation

Teledyne FLIR unveils Prism AIMMGen for AI optimisation
Mayflex opens new London office for security solutions

Mayflex opens new London office for security solutions
Featured products
Climax Mobile Lite: Advanced Personal Emergency Response System (PERS)

Climax Mobile Lite: Advanced Personal Emergency Response System (PERS)
Milesight 4G Solar-Powered AI Camera Kit

Milesight 4G Solar-Powered AI Camera Kit
Dahua WizSense 2 Series AI-enhanced network camera

Dahua WizSense 2 Series AI-enhanced network camera