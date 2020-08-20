Sonitrol, the globally renowned provider of verified electronic security solutions, has announced that CMS Corporation, an award-winning construction contractor, relies on one of Sonitrol’s newest offerings, Sonitrol Network Protection.
CMS Corporation’s scope of services encompasses new construction, renovations, fueling systems, and energy and sustainability projects for a wide range of commercial and federal government clients. The company’s projects are approximately 70% Federal and 30% civilian undertakings.
Upgrading network security
According to CSO Online, the average small business loss when a network has been breached is US$ 170,000
CMS Corporation's management knew that they needed to upgrade their network security in an effective, comprehensive and cost-effective manner.
Matthew Wilson, Director of Information Technology at CMS Corporation, was impressed with Cisco’s reputation, and he was aware of their Cisco Meraki software. He chose Sonitrol Network Protection as the preferred network security solution because it offered a world-class solution provided by a known and trusted provider, Sonitrol.
SB/MBEs more vulnerable to cyber-attacks
The company, CMS Corporation’s Bargersville, Indiana Office is a two-story administrative space with a large workshop and fabrication area, and a large detached workshop/storage area. Small Business and Minority-Business Enterprises (SB/MBEs), like CMS Corporation, are particularly vulnerable to cyber-attacks, because their relatively small size means that they have a lower IT budget and resources.
Furthermore, with CMS Corporation’s large number of federal government contracts, effective cyber security is essential to the company’s continued growth and success.
Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification compliance
Due to upcoming Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) compliance, federal contractors are required to tighten their network security to protect Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI).
“Cisco Meraki products enable us to have proactive insight into our network activity to help ensure compliance with current and new federal regulations,” Matthew Wilson explained.
Sonitrol Network Protection
Wilson was attracted to Sonitrol Network Protection’s ease of deployment, auto mesh VPN and seamless scalability
Wilson was attracted to Sonitrol Network Protection’s ease of deployment, single pane of glass administration, auto mesh VPN, and seamless scalability. These features are powered by the Cisco Meraki products and solutions, installed by CMS Corporation, which include: MX68CW, MS120-8 FP switch, and four MR36 access points. They also have a handful of Z1 and Z3 devices in remote construction trailers that are able to support the software.
In addition to topline network protection from potentially daily cyber-attacks and ransom-ware attacks, Wilson and his colleagues are now learning post-deployment that Sonitrol Network Protection offers a host of additional security features and benefits.
Cisco Meraki and Sonitrol intregation
Wilson noted, “Cisco Meraki and Sonitrol are a winning combination and Sonitrol’s knowledgeable, courteous installation staff made the transition to our powerful, new network protection quick and easy.”
Sonitrol Network Protection, powered by Cisco Meraki, can protect any size company’s network, devices, and data from daily cyber-threats and attacks.
Firewall and intrusion protection
The solution provides firewall protection, intrusion protection and prevention, ransom-ware protection, anti-phishing, malicious file scanning and more, thereby protecting businesses from huge monetary and data losses. It is cloud-based and managed from a single dashboard GUI, making managing ones network easy.
Sonitrol Network Protection solution also provides robust business management tools: content/URL filtering, application-aware traffic control, guest WIFI access, analytics and heat mapping, and custom reporting options. The technology stays current with automatic firmware and security patches, and it works within a connected ecosystem, delivering security on Day 1 of implementation.