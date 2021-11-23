CMC, the rescue and work-at-height company dedicated to helping save lives and keeping people safe, announces its 2022 CMC School schedule of courses for rescue professional training.
Offering education in many disciplines at strategic locations around the country, the CMC School provides hands-on learning and practical scenarios, including Confined Space Rescue, Rope Rescue and Trench Rescue classes. Two new classes have been added this year: Introduction to Rope Access for Rescue and Arizona Vortex Workshop.
Real-life conditions
Both of these new classes will be hosted at Pro Safety and Rescue's newly designed, climate-controlled, Rescue Training Centre in Bakersfield, CA. Formerly the printing plant of the local newspaper, this facility has been converted into a world-class rope rescue, rope access, and confined space training centre.
“For over 40 years, the CMC School has provided rescue and other work-at-height professionals with the knowledge and training to do their jobs safely, efficiently and confidently. Our hands-on courses are led by our team of seasoned instructors, allowing students to work with the tools of the trade, solving realistic rescue scenarios under real-life conditions,” said Wayne Chapman, CMC School Director.
Public safety professionals
In the early 1980s, CMC developed one of the first curriculums for teaching mountain rescue skills to public safety professionals. Their experience as a pioneer in the rescue equipment industry naturally led to the teaching of rescue techniques and the establishment of the CMC School.
Over the years, the CMC School has evolved to include open enrolment and contract classes on rope rescue, confined space entry and rescue, trench rescue, structural collapse rescue, tower rescue, tactical rappelling, and other unique or difficult work-at-height or rescue situations.