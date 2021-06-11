Cloud Gateway, a cloud-native networking and security solutions provider, has appointed tech industry veteran Raif Mehmet as the Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), in order to fuel the company's growth in the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) market.
Raif Mehmet has extensive experience in bringing disruptive technologies to market within networking and security. His experience in sales leadership and partner channels has achieved multi-million pounds growth, in both privately held and publicly quoted companies, such as Cato Networks, Aruba Networks (Aruba), Aryaka Networks and most recently, Bitglass.
Widening industry reach
With Cloud Gateway clients ranging across multiple industries, including the Public Sector, Financial Services, Insurance and Healthcare, Raif will look at widening the company's industry reach, as well as substantially increase focus to grow the company's channel business.
Justin Day, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cloud Gateway, said “In a period of high growth focus for the company, Raif's direction will catapult the business forward, staying focused on achieving our growth targets and keeping us ahead of our competition in a noisy market.”
Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solutions
My focus is now on ensuring Cloud Gateway's leading position in the market"
Raif Mehmet commented, “Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solutions are the future. My focus is now on ensuring Cloud Gateway's leading position in the market and proving our solution's performance and return on investment to partners, customers and prospects, who are inevitably looking for the best solution for their requirements.”
PRISM platform
As the UK's first SASE solution, Cloud Gateway's PRISM platform provides the security and performance needed today, for the cloud services of tomorrow, helping customers to improve performance, reduce cost and complexity and strengthen security as part of their digital transformation plans.
The SASE solution secures all remote access, internet and network traffic, with government grade security, rapid deployment and flexibility, in order to future proof the IT network and the business. The platform is an award-winning solution that provides businesses with both the mechanism and resource support to adopt, develop and operate cloud, hybrid cloud and multi-cloud environments.