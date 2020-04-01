Mobile Pro Series is an enhanced smart care system, combining a medical alarm panel and a 4G/LTE PERS locator. Leveraging Wi-Fi location tracking and A-GPS technology, the GPS locator now provides enhanced location accuracy especially when users are indoors.
The series goes beyond typical emergency response products by integrating fall detection (Mobile Pro-R15/R18 only), safety home monitoring, telecare capabilities, and GPS location tracking all-in-one, providing protection for seniors at home, in the yard, or on the go. Mobile Pro Base 3, the medical alarm panel, further advances Mobile Lite, the 4G/LTE PERS locator, by improving voice quality and extending sound range.
Accessible Help Button
Mobile Pro Base 3 is combined with Mobile Lite Series to provide protection for seniors wherever they are
Mobile Pro Base 3 features an easily accessible Help Button with LED backlight, so it can’t be missed even in the dark. Two way hands-free voice communications functionality allows personnel at Central Monitoring station to easily listen-in and speak to user, and with five selectable volume level settings. Mobile Pro-R8/R18 can also connect up to emergency pendants and wrist transmitters, allowing users to active the alarm even when away from the Base.
When it comes to being safe, there is no room for error. Mobile Pro Base 3 is combined with Mobile Lite Series to provide protection for seniors wherever they are. The positional information can be accessed by users and their caregivers via Climax’s online platform “My GPS Alert” on web portal or smartphone app, providing more convenience and peace of mind.
Features
- Smart Care Alarm system for indoors and on-the-go
- Built-in high sensitivity microphone & powerful 3W speaker
- Fall detection built-in (Mobile Pro-R15/R18 only)
- Location coordinates viewable on Climax’s online platform and app “My GPS Alert”
- Two-way hands-free communications
- Remote and Local programming
- Enhanced location accuracy with GPS and Wi-Fi technologies
- Integrate emergency pendants and wrist transmitters (Mobile Pro-R8/R18 only)
- Voice prompt
- Remote firmware update
- Large Help button with LED backlight
Specifications
- Mobile Lite Series
RF Frequency - 919 MHz / 869 MHz (EN-300-220, Class 1) (Mobile Pro-R8/R18 only)
SIM Card - Supports 1.8V and 3V micro SIM cards
4G/LTE Frequencies - EU: B1 (2100 MHz) / B3 (1800 MHz) / B7 (2600 MHz) / B8 (900 MHz) / B20 (800 MHz) / B28 (700 MHz)
US: B2 (1900MHz) / B4 (1700MHz) / B5 (850MHz) / B12 (700MHz) / B13 (700CMHz)
3G Frequencies - EU: B1 (2100 MHz) / B8 (900 MHz)
US: B2 (1900MHz) / B4 (1700MHz) / B5 (850MHz)
Power Source - 3.7V, 800mAhr Lithium rechargeable battery x 1
Battery Life - 64 hours
Operating Temperature - -10°C to 45°C (14°F to 113°F)
Operating Humidity - Up to 85% non-condensing
Dimensions - 42 mm x 23 mm x 71 mm
- Mobile Base 3
Frequency - 919 MHz / 869 MHz (EN-300-220, Class 1)
Power Source - 12V, 1A adapter
Backup Battery - 1100 mAh, Ni-Mh rechargeable battery pack
Backup Battery Life - 30 hours
Speaker - 3W
Microphone - Built-in
Volume - Up & Down Buttons, 5 levels control
Operating Temperature - -10°C to 45°C (14°F to 113°F)
Operating Humidity - Up to 85% non-condensing
Dimensions - 163 mm x 165 mm x 62 mm
Ordering Information
Mobile Pro-R8 - Smart Care System & GPS Locator with RF technology
Mobile Pro-R15 - Smart Care System & GPS Locator with Fall Detection feature
Mobile Pro-R18 - Smart Care System & GPS Locator with Fall Detection feature and RF technology