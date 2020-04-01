KPT-39 is a smart wireless remote keypad, offering users an easy-to-program solution to easily arm, disarm, and home arm their security system. For enhanced flexibility and convenience, KPT-39 series can integrate with RFID key fobs or NFC tags for secure quick access without entering pin codes manually.
To provide additional peace of mind and safety, KPT-39 series features dual key function that can activate panic, fire, or medical emergency alarm at the touch of a button. KPT-39 keypad can be wall-mounted at any location that is the most convenient and the most accessible in users’ homes. KPT-39 is safeguarded by tamper protection.
Power conservation function
KPT-39 leverages Climax’s industry renowned RF technology to accelerate the speed of signal transmission and deliver reliable, extensive communication range. KPT-39 also features a power conservation function that consumes power only when in operation.
Features
- Enables user to arm/disarm/home arm the security system by simply swiping RFID key fobs or NFC tags
- Integrates up to 100 RFID key fobs or NFC tags
- Dual key buttons to trigger panic, fire, or medical emergency alarms
- Stand-by mode for power saving function
- LED status indicators
- EN50131 Grade 2, Class II certified A 15-button backlit keypad for easy nighttime visibility
- Tamper protection against unauthorised removal
- Extensive RF communication range and faster signal transmission
- Regular supervision signals to check system integrity
- IP44 waterproof standard
Specifications
- KPT-39-F1
Frequency - 868 MHz / 433 MHz
Power Source - 3V, CR123 Lithium battery x 1
Battery Life - 6 years
Key Fob Reader Protocol - ISO 15693
Waterproof Rating - IP44
Operating Temperature - -10°C to 45°C (14°F to 113°F)
Operating Humidity - Up to 85% non-condensing
Dimensions - 120 mm x 90 mm x 30 mm
- KPT-39N-F1
Frequency - 868 MHz / 433 MHz
Power Source - 3V, CR123 Lithium battery x 1
Battery Life - 6 years
NFC Tag Dimensions - 45 mm x 25 mm
NFC Protocol - ISO 14443A
Waterproof Rating - IP44
Operating Temperature - -10°C to 45°C (14°F to 113°F)
Operating Humidity - Up to 85% non-condensing
Dimensions - 120 mm x 90 mm x 30 mm
Ordering Information
- KPT-39-F1 - Remote Keypad and RFID Key Fob
- KPT-39N-F1 - Remote Keypad and NFC Tag