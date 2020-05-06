Maximise the effectiveness of the installed security system by providing the family and business with an even higher level of protection. The SVGS Series is a shock, vibration and glass break sensor, designed to provide early warning of an attempted intrusion by sensing forced entry before a burglar actually enters the property.
This wireless shock sensor is lightweight and easy to install on any glass window, door, roof, or safety box and capable of detecting two different types of forcible attacks, a single major shock event, or accumulated consecutive minor shock attacks. The SVGS F1 models leverage Climax’s industry renowned RF technology to accelerate the speed of signal transmission and deliver reliable, extensive communication range, allowing users to stay in touch, in control, and provide a peace of mind.
Smart home system
The SVGS Series is a broadly applicable device ready to make users home or business safer and smarter
When the SVGS Series are linked with security or smart home system, it can activate a siren, turn on lights, music, or start video recordings when the glass is tampered with, which is often enough to send an intruder running. The SVGS Series’ discreet design makes it unobtrusive and has three adjustable sensitivity threshold levels to choose for different situations and locations.
The SVGS-5 model features two-way signal, allowing for setting configurations to be easily adjusted through the security gateway or control panel. The SVGS Series is a broadly applicable device ready to make users home or business safer and smarter.
Features
- Early detection of break-in attempts of glass windows, doors, roof, or safety boxes
- Detects major shock attack or accumulated minor shock attacks
- Adjustable sensitivity threshold levels: Low, Medium, High
- F1 technology accelerate the speed of signal transmission, reliability, and boots communication range. (F1 models only)
- LED indicator
- Setting configuration locally on device (SVGS-3 only)
- Setting configuration remotely on device via Control Panel (SVGS-5 only)
- Wireless and lightweight for easy installation
- Works on glass, plywood and safety box
- Low battery indicator
- Regular supervision signals to check system integrity
- Suitable for residential and commercial security usage
Specifications
- SVGS-3-F1
Frequency - 868MHz / 869MHz / 433MHz
Power Source - 3V CR2477 Lithium battery x 1
Battery Life - 5.5 years
Operating Temperature - -10°C to 45°C (14°F to 113°F)
Operating Humidity - Up to 85% non-condensing
Dimensions - Diametre ᴓ 44.6mm x 16.3mm
- SVGS-3
Frequency - 868MHz / 433MHz
Power Source - 3V CR2477 Lithium battery x 1
Battery Life - 3.5 years
Operating Temperature - -10°C to 45°C (14°F to 113°F)
Operating Humidity - Up to 85% non-condensing
Dimensions - Diametre ᴓ 44.6mm x 16.3mm
- SVGS-5-F1
Frequency - 868MHz / 433MHz
Power Source - 3V CR2477 Lithium battery x 1
Battery Life - 5 years
Operating Temperature - -10°C to 45°C (14°F to 113°F)
Operating Humidity - Up to 85% non-condensing
Dimensions - Diametre ᴓ 44.6mm x 16.3mm
- SVGS-5
Frequency - 868MHz / 433MHz
Power Source - 3V CR2477 Lithium battery x 1
Battery Life - 2.6 years
Operating Temperature - -10°C to 45°C (14°F to 113°F)
Operating Humidity - Up to 85% non-condensing
Dimensions - Diameter ᴓ 44.6mm x 16.3mm
Ordering Information
- SVGS-3-F1 - Shock / Vibration & Glass Break Sensor, compatible with Climax F1 Control Panels and extensive RF range
- SVGS-3 - Shock / Vibration & Glass Break Sensor, setting configuration on device
- SVGS-5-F1 - Shock / Vibration & Glass Break Sensor, setting configuration on Gateway or Control Panel, compatible with Climax F1 Control Panels and extensive RF range
- SVGS-5 - Shock / Vibration & Glass Break Sensor, setting configuration on Gateway or Control Panel