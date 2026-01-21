Summary is AI-generated, newsdesk-reviewed
Claroty, a company specialising in Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) protection, has appointed James Love as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

Bringing over 25 years of expertise in technology and cybersecurity leadership, Love is expected to play a crucial role in scaling and strengthening Claroty’s market position, following his successful tenure as CRO at Radiant Logic.

Key leadership additions

Claroty's CEO, Yaniv Vardi, highlighted the importance of this appointment during a transformative phase for the company. “James joins Claroty at a pivotal moment in our journey,” Vardi stated.

He added that Love’s track record in developing high-performing sales organisations and fostering exceptional talent will be vital for the company’s upcoming growth phase.

Diverse experience in cybersecurity

Before joining Claroty, Love held significant roles at well-regarded cybersecurity firms

Before joining Claroty, Love held significant roles at well-regarded cybersecurity firms, including Illumio, Imperva, Orca Security, Arxan Technologies, and Radiant Logic.

His experience in these positions involved constructing proficient sales teams focused on enhancing go-to-market processes and forming robust partner networks.

Focus on CPS security

Commenting on his new role, Love expressed enthusiasm about joining Claroty, especially at a time when CPS security is increasingly critical.

I’m thrilled to be joining Claroty at a time when CPS security is top of mind for every organisation supporting mission-critical infrastructure,” he noted. Love is eager to advance Claroty’s vision for comprehensive CPS protection, aiming to expand the company’s reach as it progresses in its strategic growth ambitions for 2026 and beyond.

This appointment coincides with Claroty’s recent advances in AI technology, notably through the launch of its innovative CPS Library. This AI-driven asset catalogue is a pioneering tool that enhances asset specification visibility and accuracy, marking a significant step forward in the company’s AI innovation efforts.

