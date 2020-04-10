As organisations continue to connect their infrastructures, wireless connectivity remains a critical piece of their strategy. To meet the growing demand for wireless connectivity in the most challenging environments, Cisco Systems is announcing its intent to acquire Fluidmesh Networks, a privately-held, US-based security company renowned for providing wireless backhaul systems. Fluidmesh’s technology will compliment Cisco’s robust industrial wireless portfolio, providing reliable and resilient wireless solutions for mission critical applications.
Advanced wireless technologies
Today’s wireless technology is allowing organisations to improve productivity and worker safety. Organisations such as Caterpillar offer wireless technologies for unmanned vehicles, and Boliden in Garpenberg, Sweden are using wireless technology to remotely operate 23 ton loaders in a small space for mining operations.
If communications fail, it could result in the unit stopping and halting production, ultimately requiring human intervention. On the other hand, a loss in communications with a high-speed train or subway is unacceptable. While most wireless solutions work well for slow moving objects (<30km/h), Fluidmesh’s renowned wireless technology is designed to provide zero loss of data transfer at speeds in excess of 300 Km/h.
Wireless connectivity to automate operations
Beyond high speed rail, numerous industries from manufacturing, oil & gas and mining, to shipping ports, are all looking at how they can use wireless connectivity to automate operations in an effort to reduce operational costs. Today, customers are using Fluidmesh’s reliable wireless technologies in a range of industries to improve productivity, safety, and the customer experience.
Cisco will use Fluidmesh’s products to extend its industrial wireless leadership position to on-the-move applications and where reliable backhaul is mission critical, including in the rail and transportation sector, where they will provide high-speed and reliable connectivity between the trains and the trackside eliminating potential gaps in data transfer, all without the need to stop even when travelling at high speeds.
Enhancing worker safety
In mining operations it will help in improving worker safety with ultra-reliable communication systems for remote operations of mining equipment, eliminating the need to send workers into a potentially hazardous environment. And in manufacturing and industrial automation applications it can bring increased productivity with autonomous moving robots operating on a resilient and low-latency wireless network.
With organisations digitising and interconnecting their systems, the speed of business is constantly being redefined. Fluidmesh’s state-of-the-art technology will allow Cisco to address these new and emerging use cases with a solution set that is quick to deploy and provides low operational and maintenance costs.