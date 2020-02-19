Checkpoint Systems has unveiled a host of new, pioneering solutions at EuroShop 2020 that demonstrate how technology can help brands navigate the evolving retail landscape. The only fully vertically integrated solutions provider, Checkpoint, has developed an extensive understanding of the complex challenges presented by the retail digital transformation.
And, its collaboration with leading retailers, such as LPP and Desigual, demonstrates how it is building an agile, responsive in-store environment, improving operations and creating a game-changing customer experience. Helping retailers fulfil omnichannel orders in-store, Checkpoint revealed the latest upgrades to its Internet of Things (IoT) platform HALO.
Simplify omnichannel orders with RFID
The platform uses RFID-driven inventory data to drive the distribution of orders to stores. Staff, then, receive easy-to-use order information including the location of items and schedule for shipment or in-store pickup. RFID is proven to elevate inventory accuracy from 65-75% to 93-99%1, with the capability to transform omnichannel and task management functionality. HALO uses RFID technology and accurate inventory data to help distribute orders among stores based on availability.Retail operators are further supported by the HALO mobile app.
This presents store staff with the order information and helps schedule fulfilment – locating the items and preparing for pickup or shipment. The new functionality will improve in-store productivity, increase the Units Per Hour fulfilled, whilst boosting sales and customer satisfaction.
Future proof visual merchandising
“We continuously invest in logistics and IT to streamline the consumer-oriented omnichannel model. With HALO’s new in-store fulfilment functionality, we expect to further optimise operations through inventory accuracy, creating a new level of customer satisfaction,” says Daniel Muñoz, Operations Director of international fashion brand, Desigual.
Across the retail industry, competition and consumer expectations continue to intensify. Checkpoint is helping retailers entice customers into stores with a revolutionary new video advertising and loss prevention solution, the Digital Display antenna. Proven to increase sales opportunities, digital signage in stores encourages customers to spend up to 30% more time browsing, with 4 out of 5 brands experiencing additional sales of up to 33%.
Protect metal products and metallic packaging
The pioneering hybrid solution from Checkpoint is capable of broadcasting high impact video content to compel customers to enter stores while offering retailers full EAS functionality. Reinforcing its position as a global provider of source-to-shopper solutions, Checkpoint also unveiled the world’s first RF label for metal products and metallic packaging at EuroShop 2020. Historically, retailers with RF EAS had very limited options to protect products in metal packaging, leaving high-risk items vulnerable on shop shelves.
The revolutionary new RF Metal Label has been developed specifically for high-value, sought-after products, such as infant milk formula and multi-packs of energy drinks. It has now been deployed across six European countries, with widespread positive feedback. Further expanding the capability and performance of its labelling innovations, Checkpoint also announced the launch of the first inlays with the Impinj M700 tag chip family, including a new version of its unique UNO RF/RFID label.
Improved label performance and sustainability
The patented and fully integrated UNO RF/RFID label features all-new RFID chip options, including the recently launched Impinj M750 chip. The new label simultaneously offers retailers the benefits of EAS protection and RFID inventory management when paired with the appropriate hardware and software. This means only one label is required, helping to further decrease labour costs and process time.
By combining RF and RFID technologies, Checkpoint is also helping to mitigate body shielding and shadowing, which can affect the performance of the individual technologies. With store aesthetics playing a crucial role in driving sales conversions, retailers are turning to open merchandising solutions to create engaging in-store experiences. Helping expand display opportunities, Checkpoint has unveiled a range of highly anticipated Alpha High Theft Solutions.
Enhance product protection with Alpha High Theft Solutions
Among the products launched at EuroShop 2020, Checkpoint demonstrated its new ShoeLok – a unique alarm tag that attaches to footwear without damaging the merchandise. Also on display, customised keepers, suitable for a diverse range of products, highlighted how retailers can protect brand aesthetics while improving visibility and sales.
And, to protect against shoplifters increasingly using counterfeit, stolen or illegally acquired detachers to defeat ‘on-product’ solutions, Checkpoint unveiled its S3VX solution. The unique range of security keys uses advanced encryption technology to send a verification code to disarm on-product tags, during which time the device can then be opened using an extra-strength S3x magnet.
Uncover the next generation of EAS solutions
Checkpoint was also joined at EuroShop by international fashion brand, Desigual and Polish clothing company, LPP
With the role of bricks and mortar stores changing, retailers are turning to new formats to improve the in-store experience for customers. Checkpoint’s innovative antenna designs demonstrate how brands can achieve record-breaking detection with a solution for every store format and industry. The broad product range of EAS antennas includes many varieties, from unobtrusive in-lane protection to free-standing wall or door mounted sensors, powered by Checkpoint’s connected NEO electronics platform.
Checkpoint was also joined at EuroShop by international fashion brand, Desigual and Polish clothing company, LPP. Patrice Bahuaud of Checkpoint Systems and LPP’s Alexander Yashin presented the results of its large-scale RFID programme which saw improved merchandise availability, operational efficiency and the consumer experience.
Demonstrating retail excellence
While Desigual’s Matilde González Carvajal and Joan Amat Riera discussed the implementation and implications of their latest project: HALO. The RFID technology system, which has been applied to omnichannel orders to increase store productivity, sales and customer satisfaction.
Fran Zanier, EMEA Marketing Director at Checkpoint Systems, commented: “As the only vertically integrated solutions provider, we have a comprehensive understanding of the complex challenges retailers face. We continue to demonstrate how we are working with retailers around the world to improve financial performance and deliver a seamless customer experience. We’re delighted with the reception from visitors at our booth at EuroShop 2020 as we continue to support and inspire the future of retail intelligence.”