Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., a provider of cybersecurity solutions globally announced the launch of Check Point Cloud Academy in partnership with its Platinum Elite ATC Partners - Arrow Electronics, Red Education, and Westcon Security.
Check Point Software is the first security solutions provider to address the knowledge gap in the industry by offering a dedicated certified education program specialising in cloud security globally.
Opportunities for professionals
Open to Check Point Software’s partners and IT professionals, the program will also provide attendees with opportunities for career development as the global demand for cloud security professionals continues to grow. CCCS provides an understanding of the basic concepts to deploy Check Point CloudGuard IaaS on platforms
As part of the Check Point Cloud Academy, Check Point Software’s Platinum Elite Partners; Arrow Electronics, Red Education, and Westcon Security - will offer a two-day Check Point Certified Cloud Specialist Program (CCCS).
CCCS provides an understanding of the basic concepts and skills necessary to configure and deploy Check Point CloudGuard IaaS on platforms such as Microsoft Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud.
Protecting cloud security
“According to our 2021 Security Report, last year saw organisations digital transformation advance by over five years in response to the global pandemic. Yet, cloud security remains a major concern for 75% of all enterprises.”
“Through Check Point Cloud Academy, we will leverage our technical experience and research to equip IT professionals with the skillset and best practices they need to protect organisations in the cloud,” said Shay Solomon, Director of Cyber Security Knowledge and Business Development, Check Point Software Technologies.
Cloud education and certification
“Arrow has been offering training to the industry for decades”, said Jacques Assant, Education Business Director for Arrow’s enterprise computing solutions business in EMEA.
“In the past year, we witnessed more organisations leveraging the cloud as a result of the pandemic driving remote work. Now more than ever, IT professionals are looking to skill up in this area to remain relevant. Arrow is pleased to be part of Check Point Software’s global commitment to cloud education and certification, and looks forward to offering its cloud training and certification program in 15 locations in EMEA.”
Cybersecurity risk
Having delivered courses to over 75,000 learners since 2005, Red Education is a specialist training and professional service for the IT community. Mike Baird, Managing Director of Red Education, which has witnessed a growing demand for cloud security training, said, “When technology adoption outpaces the skills needed to support change, enterprises become even more exposed to cybersecurity risk.”
“Through Cloud Academy, Check Point, and Red Education are addressing this gap by offering education and certification to businesses in 25 locations across the Asia Pacific and the Americas. We are honoured to be a part of this program as a Platinum Elite Partner and Authorized Training Centre.”
Quality learning services
As a global IT distributor for over 30 years, Westcon delivers quality learning services aligned with the needs of the industry. Daniel Hurel, VP Cyber Security and Next Generation Solutions EMEA, Westcon said, “Westcon Security is pleased to be a part of Check Point Cloud Academy.”
Check Point Software's certification program is in seven locations in EMEA to support businesses cloud security needs
“Cloud adoption continues to grow in the EMEA region, and cybercriminals are adopting more sophisticated methods of attack. Organisations want to stay protected in the cloud but need the relevant skills and tools to do so. Education and certification in this key area will remain a focus, and we will offer Check Point Software’s certification program in seven locations in EMEA as part of our commitment to supporting businesses cloud security needs.”
Platinum Elite ATC recognition level
Check Point Software’s Platinum Elite ATC recognition level is a status that training partners earn to be in the top tier of its certification training program.
Arrow ECS, Westcon Security, and Red Education each received the Platinum Elite status for their quality training services. They also led the way in delivering training courses focused on cloud security.