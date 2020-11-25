Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd., a foremost provider of cybersecurity solutions, has announced that it has become a strategic partner of FinTech Scotland, an independent not-for-profit body jointly established by the private sector and the Scottish Government.
Check Point solutions bring a practical boost to cybersecurity awareness and engagement with Scottish fintech firms.
The collaboration will offer pioneering security solutions and education and training resources to help Scottish fintech companies protect their business and data against advanced cyber-threats.
Protect business against cyber threats
The partnership will see Check Point deliver cybersecurity education and training initiatives to organisations operating in FinTech Scotland’s cluster.
It will also work with the fintech SMEs to enable cybersecurity from the outset with focused solutions to help protect their businesses against cyber threats targeting networks, cloud deployments and mobile devices.
Fintech cluster
FinTech Scotland is supported by a broad range of global financial services, technology, and professional services firms, as well as the University of Edinburgh and the University of Strathclyde, the Financial Conduct Authority, Scottish Government and Scottish Enterprise.
Check Point brings its expertise and global experience in cybersecurity, which will help further develop Scotland’s position as a global fintech cluster.
Embedded cybersecurity
“Scotland is home to a phenomenal pool of fintech talent. However, as with many sectors, these firms face complex challenges right now, as they navigate the changes to their networks due to the rapid digital transformation and remote working practices forced upon us all,” said Roddy MacCallum, Head of Scotland at Check Point Software Technologies.
“By partnering with FinTech Scotland, we aim to equip these firms with the tools and support they need to ensure cybersecurity is deeply embedded within their business in these challenging times and beyond.”
Safe and secure innovation
“We’re delighted to welcome Check Point as a strategic partner. They join a group of global organisations that have decided to support the development and growth of the Scottish fintech cluster.”
“Cyber threats are one of the biggest concerns for fintech entrepreneurs. Involving a global expert in cybersecurity will help address those concerns and support fintech SME’s to confidently develop safe and secure innovation,” said Nicola Anderson, interim CEO at FinTech Scotland.
Online event
The partnership with FinTech Scotland further demonstrates Check Point’s ongoing commitment to providing essential education and training in Scotland.
To mark the launch of the partnership, Check Point and FinTech Scotland are hosting an online event on 26 November to discuss the latest cybersecurity threats in the sector.