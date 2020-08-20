CertiPath, an innovator in high-assurance identity, credential and access management services for highly regulated environments, launches an advanced visitor management solution within its TrustVisitor™ platform.
The first of its kind to seamlessly and securely manage the complete lifecycle of a visit, TrustVisitor, which both secures and expedites visitor processing, meets the demands of all organisations that use high-assurance credentials (i.e. smart cards) including government, energy, banking, healthcare, critical infrastructure and Fortune 1000 companies. And, now, the need for sophisticated visitor pre-screening is at an all-time high with COVID-19 disrupting most aspects of everyday life.
Maximum amount of intelligence
TrustVisitor’s two-factor authentication process utilises pre-registration to ensure expedited lobby experiences, and obtains the maximum amount of intelligence about visitors prior to arrival on site. It distinguishes between visitor types and visit categories, validating credentials, establishing visitors’ wellness and automatically provisions access.
Employees create meetings and events via their email calendaring tool, inviting visitors – internal or external – to the organisation. When a visitor registers for an event, providing all required information, event approvers receive emails with all details, and decisions can be made immediately regarding who is permitted to enter the facility.
Visitor management solutions
“CertiPath has been developing visitor management solutions for the past five years. From the very beginning, we emphasised the importance of vetting visitors before they arrive, as the only way to successfully achieve a faster and more secure lobby experience,” said Jeff Nigriny, President and Founder of CertiPath.
“COVID-19 illustrates this point perfectly. In the past, we were concerned with establishing the identity of a visitor to ensure they were who they said they were and to be confident in that identity while they were onsite,” continued Nigriny. “So, suitability of visitors, up until now, has been focused on who they claim to be. Now, COVID-19 adds another aspect to suitability – wellness --which needs to be enforced for every visitor on a daily basis for the foreseeable future.”
Adopting CDC guidelines
“The majority of organisations with which we are familiar have adopted CDC guidelines to ask a set of questions to anyone wishing to come back to a facility. This is the best practice we have, and it can be effective if people do not fatigue of it. However, far fewer organisations have conceived of a means to ask these same questions before they arrive,” states Nigriny.
With CertiPath’s TrustVisitor solution, visitor pre-registration is accomplished by using a valid smart card (e.g., Personal Identity Verification [PIV], Common Access Card [CAC] Personal Identity Verification – Interoperable [PIV-I] or Commercial Identity Verification [CIV]).
Validating electronic credentials
Alternatively, visitors can pre-register with valid government-issued identification and receive a temporary CIV upon arrival. TrustVisitor then continuously validates electronic credentials and automatically facilitates access to the appropriate locations – for the duration of the visit.
CertiPath’s TrustVisitor is the only fully US Federal compliant visitor management system available, originally developed for and used by federal agencies for high assurance credentialing needs. It is the only visitor management platform to implement the NIST SP 800-116-1.