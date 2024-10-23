Related Links

Ataccama, an AI-powered data management company, has bolstered its data security for its AI-powered data management platform, adding automated data hiding and centralised credential management.

Enterprise data security

Enterprise data security is critical for regulatory compliance and reputation management.

The 2024 Forrester Research Total Economic Impact Study for Ataccama found $1.3 million worth of value is derived from risk mitigation and avoidance of fines associated with compliance.

Ataccama ONE

To tackle this, Ataccama has enhanced security functionality to ensure high-quality and trustworthy data to enable organisations to protect sensitive and PII data by managing access and applying appropriate security controls.

Ataccama ONE also provides automatic data hiding to prevent misuse, unauthorised access, and data leakage or breaches, so data samples are only available to relevant users.

Centralised credential management

The further enhance security, the platform uses Centralised credential management as an extension of existing integration with Microsoft Azure Key Vault, data teams can now connect their HashiCorp directly.

This streamlines management and removes the need to share the credentials with other services.

Addressing data challenges

"Data leaders are focused on maximising the power of quality data to boost productivity and support better decision-making across their enterprises. With v15.3, we focused on delivering the tools and functionality our users need to deliver clean data that can generate reliable insights and establish a culture of data trust throughout the business," said Jessie Smith, VP of Data Quality at Ataccama.

"In this release, we've focused on what our customers want and what will help them solve real data challenges and automate data tasks for increased efficiency."

Fast, accurate, and cost-effective

This latest version delivers powerful new capabilities and enhancements designed to boost productivity, strengthen security, and empower users to derive greater business value from their data assets:

Ataccama ONE v15.3 provides unparalleled fast, accurate, and cost-effective processing performance for even the heaviest data processing cases. This ensures users have the most up-to-date and accurate data to work from at all times, helping them move business initiatives forward successfully. Ataccama ONE v15.3 is available now.

