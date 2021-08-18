A new NW Security study of 103 medium and large-sized firms across England with existing CCTV systems, found that where an external security systems installer, integrator, or security management company is involved, some key video analytics has been much more widely adopted and deployed.
Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR)
Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) is already deployed in nearly two-thirds (62%) of existing CCTV systems across the country where security systems management is outsourced to an external security company or managed with the help of an independent security systems installer or integrator.
Where CCTV systems are managed entirely in-house, ANPR is fully deployed in less than half of the systems (48%).
Video Motion Detection (VMD)
VMD is available and already deployed where security systems management is outsourced or managed
Video Motion Detection (VMD) is available and already deployed in well over half (57%) of existing CCTV systems across the country where security systems management is outsourced to an external security company or managed with the help of an independent security systems installer or integrator.
But where CCTV systems are managed entirely in-house, VMD is fully deployed in less than half of systems (49%).
Optical Character Recognition (OCR)
Optical Character Recognition (OCR) analysis, sometimes used to improve the accuracy of ANPR or to track deliveries of parcels, pallets, or containers of goods, is also deployed in 62% of the systems run with the help of external experts.
However, where CCTV systems were managed entirely in-house, only 41% of systems said they had deployed OCR analytics.
People counting
People counting, which has been widely deployed in the retail sector, for example, has been deployed in 52% of CCTV systems which are run with the help of external security specialists.
However, where CCTV systems were managed entirely in-house, only 38% of systems confirmed they had already deployed people counting analytics.
Nearly half (48%) of CCTV system owners have already deployed objection detection and classification analytics to improve the effectiveness of their systems and in this rare incidence, the same level of deployment was recorded regardless of whether the system was run entirely in-house or with the help of external parties.
Widespread adoption of video analytics
Outside security system installers or integrators are involved in supporting medium and large-sized firms
Frank Crouwel, Managing Director of NW Security, commented, “It’s interesting to analyse that where outside security system installers or integrators are involved in supporting medium and large-sized firms running video monitoring systems, there is more widespread deployment of major video analytics including VMD, ANPR, OCR, and people counting.”
“Odd then that only a fifth (21%) of firms running camera systems are currently outsourcing any work to third party specialists, even as video analytics deployments offer so much potential for improving CCTV system efficacy and delivering a faster return on investment.”
“What this shows is that an increasing number of third party experts are recommending the wider deployment of video analytics, safe in the knowledge that they have the skills and capabilities to configure the right video analytics solutions to assure the increased accuracy of CCTV systems in line with their customers’ operational needs.”
External involvement for in-house CCTV systems
Where CCTV system improvements include more board-level regulatory or legal compliance, risk management, or cybersecurity systems hardening, third-party experts are much more likely to be supporting in-house CCTV systems, management teams.
So, nearly half (43%) of all companies supported by external security specialists had a live project to improve their ‘system’s ‘hardening’ to combat cybersecurity threats’ as a ‘top priority which they were aiming to improve considerably by the end of 2021, whereas for firms running their CCTV systems in-house, just 35% of them were focused on hardening physical security systems against cyber-attacks right now.
Over half (52%) of all firms supported by external security specialists had a top priority project running to improve ‘GDPR compliance and data protection procedures surrounding our CCTV system’. Whereas for firms running their CCTV systems entirely in-house, 45% of them were focused on improving their GDPR compliance capabilities associated with their physical security system by the end of this year.
Improving physical security systems
Firms running their CCTV systems entirely in-house, 48% were focused on system resilience, backup systems
‘Improvement on the CCTV system’s resilience and back-up systems and procedures’ was a 2021 top priority for over half (52%) of firms where third-party security installers, integrators, or alarm receiving service providers were involved. Whereas for firms running their CCTV systems entirely in-house, 48% of them were focused on system resilience, backup systems, and procedures.
Over two thirds (70%) of the chief executives responsible for their physical security systems which NW Security reached in this study, put ‘Improvement on the system’s resilience and back-up systems and procedures as a top priority for 2021 and 62% of proprietors and business owners placed ‘Improvement of GDPR compliance/data protection procedures surrounding our CCTV system’ as a ‘top priority’ in 2021.
Cybersecurity protection and GDPR compliance
Frank Crouwel, Managing Director of NW Security, added, “It’s interesting to note that where senior management issues such as cybersecurity protection and GDPR compliance is the top priority for firms right now, external security specialists are much more likely to be working alongside in-house security, FM and IT teams.”
“The more strategic the issue and the larger potential threat it poses to business continuity, the more likely that system improvement budgets will be greenlit, and an outsourced specialist pulled in to help out.”
“Overall, what the research shows is that where external security systems specialists are involved, a more holistic discussion is enabled which can go beyond the optimisation of existing security systems to deliver an array of strategically important business and operational benefits.”