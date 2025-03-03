Corelight, the fastest growing provider of network detection and response (NDR) solutions, announced that Carrefour, one of the world’s largest retail groups, has renewed its confidence in Corelight’s security solutions to enhance network visibility, detect threats more effectively and accelerate incident response across its global operations.

As Carrefour continues its digital transformation, securing its vast and complex network infrastructure has become a top priority.

The retailer selected Corelight to provide deep network insight, enable proactive threat hunting, and integrate seamlessly with its existing security stack.

Corelight’s NDR platform, built on open-source Zeek, was selected for its ability to deliver high-fidelity network telemetry, reduce alert fatigue and support Carrefour’s security operations centre (SOC) in identifying and mitigating cyber threats faster.

"Most NDR solutions on the market operate as black boxes, making it difficult for security teams to manage detection baselines and avoid overwhelming alert volumes. Corelight allows us to take control of our detection capabilities, iterating and refining our security use cases while optimising the effectiveness of our existing SIEM and security tools," said David Charpagne, SOC manager at Carrefour.

"With Corelight, we gain the visibility and context we need to defend against evolving threats while maintaining operational efficiency."

By deploying Corelight sensors across its network, Carrefour has strengthened its ability to detect a wide range of threats, from malware and ransomware to more sophisticated, targeted attacks.

The solution’s rich metadata and forensic insights provide Carrefour’s security teams with the necessary intelligence to investigate incidents swiftly, minimise false positives, and respond with precision.

"Retail organisations like Carrefour operate in a highly dynamic environment where security and operational resilience are critical," said Youssef Agharmine, sales engineer, Southern Europe, at Corelight.

"By leveraging Corelight’s open NDR technology, Carrefour has taken a proactive stance in securing its business, ensuring a safer digital experience for its customers, employees, and partners."