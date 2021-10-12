A host of industry-pioneering fire protection solutions from UK manufacturer, Advanced, have been installed to protect approximately 140,000 sq ft of Grade A office space at Westferry House, Canary Wharf.
As a cornerstone office building situated at the western gateway to Europe’s largest and most successful business district, Westferry House consists of 11 storeys, complete with its retail promenade on the ground floor. At the core of the active fire protection for the building are six Advanced MxPro 5 fire alarm control panels installed alongside Apollo Soteria multi-sensors.
Installing custom-made fire panel
Responsible for all aspects of the installation, as well as the future maintenance of the system, are Advanced partners, Pacific Security Systems Ltd.
The Kent-based fire and security specialists installed the MxPro 5 fire panels alongside Advanced’s remote-control terminal and repeater panel, TouchControl, to provide a discreet and aesthetically pleasing means of viewing the fire system in the building’s recently refurbished reception area.
Advanced’s team was commissioned by Pacific Security Systems to design and manufacture a custom-built annunciator panel
Advanced’s AdSpecials team was also commissioned by Pacific Security Systems to design and manufacture a custom-built annunciator panel to control the pressurisation and extraction fans and dampers on all floors of the building. The annunciator also integrates with the building’s VA/PA system to provide manual control of messages on all floors.
Reliable and user-friendly solutions
Kirk Short, Director at Pacific Security Systems, said, “As long-time installers of Advanced with many successful projects, large and small, under our belts, we know its solutions are both reliable and user friendly. The bespoke equipment we required for the fire system upgrade at Westferry House is of an excellent standard, and we found the AdSpecials team very easy to work with throughout the entire design process.”
Advanced’s AdSpecials team works with customers requiring bespoke fire panels to design and manufacture unique fire system solutions, whatever the installation challenge.
Versatile TouchControl solution
Amanda Hope, UK Fire Business Development Manager at Advanced, said, “Canary Wharf attracts some of the World’s most respected and successful companies, and it was fantastic to learn that our solutions have been installed in such a prestigious commercial office space.”
“Westferry House is just a stone’s throw from the Landmark Pinnacle – the UK’s tallest residential building – another iconic site protected by Advanced’s MxPro 5 panels. Westferry House is also a fantastic example of where our TouchControl solution comes into its own, providing additional monitoring and control in a sleek and versatile format that complements the building’s stylish reception space.”
Touchscreen repeater
TouchControl is a high-resolution touchscreen repeater that makes it easy to check fire system status via interactive maps
TouchControl is the low-profile, high-resolution touchscreen repeater that makes it easy to check fire system status via interactive maps and zone plans while harmonising with a wide range of interiors. When in standby, it can be used to display branding, advertisements, and information, but will instantly revert to fire operation when a fire condition occurs.
Advanced, owned by FTSE 100 Company Halma PLC, protects a wide range of prestigious and high-profile sites across the globe – from London’s Shard to Abu Dhabi International Airport and the Hong Kong – Zhuhai – Macau Bridge
Fire protection solutions
Advanced is a world pioneer in the development and manufacture of fire protection solutions. Advanced’s reputation for performance, quality, and ease of use see its products specified in locations around the world, from single-panel installations to large, multi-site networks.
Advanced’s products include complete fire detection systems, multi-protocol fire panels, extinguishing control, fire paging, false alarm management, and reduction systems as well as emergency lighting.
