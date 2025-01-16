Allied Universal®, the security and facility services company announced its collaboration with Clery Center to support programmes and initiatives that help create safer higher education campuses across the U.S.

“Our continued collaboration with Clery Center enables Allied Universal to expand its position as a security provider for higher education campuses,” said Mahsa Karimi, director of higher education for Allied Universal.

“The Clery Center partnership provides our security professionals with the training and resources they need to better understand compliance requirements."

"As we continue to grow our campus partnerships, campus safety awareness and training for our campus partners and safety professionals is essential. We make campus safety a priority.”

Allied Universal will work with the Clery Center’s board of directors and members to help ensure that college and university officials meet the standards of the Jeanne Clery Act. The Jeanne Cleary Act requires colleges and universities to report campus crime data, support victims of violence, and publicly outline the policies and procedures they have in place to improve campus safety.

“We are pleased to continue our long-standing collaboration with Allied Universal in 2025,” said Jessica Mertz, executive director of Clery Center.

“With over 30 years of experience in campus safety, Clery Center is dedicated to fostering safer environments for students, faculty, and staff. Joining forces with organisations like Allied Universal allows us to build on shared expertise and advance this important mission.”