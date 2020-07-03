In the pursuit to develop the smartest locking technology for the growing parcel locker market, Camlock Systems engineered and manufactured a sophisticated, second generation version of their popular S100 rotary latch design. In response to customer demand, the new and improved three-wire electronic latch delivers all of the high-security, tamper resistant benefits of the original two-wire version but with additional high-performing lock and door monitoring functions.
The Series 100 is now packed with more innovative features that control and monitor access, and enable customisable door actuation for the whole terminal, or specific sections of it. Thanks to the design of the lock and its PCB, all of which were developed in-house, pull or spring-assisted door opening and alarms are standard features.
Development of locking systems
As innovation is at the heart of all of the company’s product developments, they went one step further to give their customers ultimate flexibility and control over their locking systems. In addition to the lock upgrade, they have created a simple, magnetically-operated monitoring module.
When using the optional monitoring module, a host of programmable controls can be utilised, including: Child safety features for low-to-floor lockers, auto-relock, and soft, secure door closure for sealed cabinet doors. By understanding their customers’ needs and keeping pace with their technological advances, the company is able to channel their 100+ years of experience into the development of locking systems that offer the ultimate protection and control of their assets.
Smart locking systems
Developing the Series 100 to offer highly customisable functionality, in addition to housing their motorised, tamper and shock-resistant mechanism is just one of the ways they have responded to the technological needs of their customers.
Camlock Systems Product Manager, Steve Martin comments: “With the rise in self-service locker banks, kiosks and vending machines, we’ve designed the Series 100 to respond to needs of the self-service market because today’s world needs more than just security - our customers require smart locking systems that offer flexible monitoring and control functions that can be moulded around the environment and users of their machines.”
Maintaining low power
Designed for self-service terminals in public and remote areas, the latch offers a unique solution to concealed, electronic latching. By doubling the number of jaws compared to a typical latch, the two symmetrical jaws built-in corrosion-resistant steel not only reinforce the latch’s strength but also provide more convenient mounting options.
After rigorous in-house testing and independent review, the S100 is tamper-resistant, certified to withstand over 7000N of force and 300N of preload - ideal for preventing lockers falsely opening as a result of being over-filled with heavy parcels or luggage. In addition to being strong, the company’s intelligent mechanism delivers the ultimate power-efficiency by maintaining low power and recalibrating only when needed, instead of after every cycle.
Fit for versatile installation
With 60% less power usage than other rotary latches. With Camlock Systems solutions, the users can be sure of an accurate fit every time and the innovative design of the S100 is no different, offering a flush, concealed fit for versatile installation.
Product features:
- Cycle tested to over 100,000 cycles
- Tested to withstand over 7000N of force and 500N pre-load
- IP65 rated (dust and water spray resistant)
- Designed to work in hot climates, humidity, and below freezing with operating temperatures; -40°C to +65°C
- Available as a simple latch or compatible with an existing intelligent system
- International patent applied for. The Series 100 is only available directly from Camlock Systems
- Glass-reinforced, flame-resistant plastic housing. Stainless steel and brass latching parts for superior strength
- Tamper and shock-resistant mechanism will not fail under vibration or percussive shock
- Fitted with a mechanical override for protection in the event of a power failure. Lock status monitoring for added security
- Compatible with an additional switch module for configurable door monitoring, security, and control features
- Stepped down mains, battery-powered or both. Energy-efficient, low operating current. System recalibrates itself only when required
- Flexible integration and consistent, flush installation thanks to built-in vertical panel movement