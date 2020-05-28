Download PDF version
Camden is pleased to introduce a new 36” tall stainless-steel model to their extensive line of aluminium, dark bronze and blue CM-75 Series ‘Column™ push plate switches.

Model CM-7536SS Column™ 36” tall push plate switches are easily activated by hand, body or foot. They are also designed to take the place of two high/low switches, when required by state and provincial building codes. CM-7536SS Column™ also features two internal switches for greater reliability, and surface mount levelling screws for installation on uneven wall surfaces, such as brick or stone.

Spectrum wireless system

Column™ push plate switches have a brushed stainless-steel finish that also matches Camden’s 42” tall and 48” tall stainless-steel mounting posts (bollards).

CM-7536SS Column™ switches are compatible with Camden’s Lazerpoint RF™ line of battery powered spread spectrum wireless system and their newest Kinetic™ no-battery wireless system. Kinetic by Camden™ is an advanced 900 Mhz. ‘power harvesting’ wireless system that needs no batteries but instead uses the energy created by the operation of the switch to power the wireless transmitter.

