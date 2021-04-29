Calipsa, a provider of deep-learning powered video analytics for false alarm reduction, announces the compatibility of its false alarm reduction platform with Milestone Systems' XProtect corporate VMS designed for use by organisations such as airports and train terminals.
XProtect corporate's enterprise users deploy large numbers of cameras and will benefit from Calipsa's 90 percent false alarm reduction rate.
Alarm reduction platform
When XProtect corporate receives an alarm from a connected camera, it sends video to a Calipsa cloud-based server where algorithms screen for human or vehicle movement. Calipsa's software filters out false alarms in a process that takes about a second to complete before forwarding genuine alarms to XProtect corporate customers for human verification.
Deploying Calipsa's false alarm reduction software to XProtect is quick and easy with no hardware required. Brian Baker, chief revenue officer for Calipsa, said integrating Calipsa's false alarm reduction platform with a Milestone VMS is a significant step for the company.
Video management software
"Milestone Systems is a leading provider of open platform video management software with thousands of installations worldwide," he said. "The XProtect corporate VMS is well entrenched in the enterprise market, an area we've targeted for expansion. We're confident Calipsa's ability to nearly eliminate false alarms removes a major distraction for enterprise video system operators."
Calipsa's false alarm reduction software is easily scalable, making it ideal for any growing security operations centre, third-party monitoring station and customer business. A platform dashboard enables users to monitor the software's performance, including detecting idle cameras that may need replacement or repositioning.