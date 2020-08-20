Calipsa and Immix are bringing their proven AI Video Alarm Verification solution to central alarm monitoring stations in the Americas. The news follows the successful launch of the solution, known as AI Link, in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and the Asia Pacific region (APAC) in May 2020. The integration, which will be available starting September 1, will allow Immix customers to add Calipsa’s False Alarm Filtering technology to their cameras directly via the AI Link feature in Immix Central Station (CS) and Guard Force (GF).
The news that Immix will make this integration available to customers in the Americas is a significant development in the partnership between Immix, a global provider in central alarm monitoring station software, and Calipsa, a deep learning technology company who provide a solution for False Alarm Filtering. Following the launch of AI Link False Alarm Filtering to the Americas, the integration will be active for all central alarm monitoring stations globally.
Integration of two technologies
For existing customers of both Immix and Calipsa, the integration will lead to significant savings in both time and resources
The AI Link integration provides improved usability for Immix and Calipsa users by streamlining the way the two technologies work together. Where previously set-up and management was required on both platforms to connect, Immix and Calipsa the new integration will allow for Calipsa’s False Alarm Filtering analytics to be added to cameras directly in Immix CS/GF - with a simple click of a button.
Users no longer need to use both platforms to manage their cameras, and can enjoy the benefits of Calipsa’s False Alarm Filtering via their Immix CS/GF account.
For existing customers of both Immix and Calipsa, the integration will lead to significant savings in both time and resources as users will now have the option to instantly enable Calipsa analytics on any new or existing device. In addition to improving the operational efficiency for existing Calipsa customers using Immix, the integration will give all Immix customers the opportunity to easily access Calipsa’s cutting-edge False Alarm Filtering Filtering analytics.
Reduced nuisance alarms
As Calipsa has been proven to reduce false alarms by over 90%, Immix customers who implement the solution will significantly reduce the time spent reviewing nuisance alarms. As a result, there will be more time to review genuine alerts, quicker response times to incidents and more efficient monitoring operation.
"We are excited to expand our integration with Calipsa through AI-Link to bring this ground-breaking solution to the global market,” said Chris Brown, Immix CEO.
“The challenges faced by central monitoring stations have always been managing signal traffic and properly allocating resources, and we feel that this AI Verification solution meets those challenges head-on, enabling video-based monitoring centres to realize significant cost savings while eliminating the “noise” from video monitoring. This is a quick and easy way for monitoring centres to raise their margins and be more effective while only having to focus on true, actionable events. We are seeing the solution deliver meaningful false alarm reduction in our European clients and happy to now see this solution offered in the Americas.”
Central alarm monitoring
Brian Baker, Vice President of the Americas at Calipsa adds, “We are pleased to be able to offer our AI Link integration with Immix to customers in the Americas. Since launching to the rest of the world earlier this year, we have been overwhelmed by positive feedback from central alarm monitoring stations who have reaped the benefits, so we look forward to bringing the same efficiencies to the US market. We are also delighted to be expanding our relationship with Immix, a partner who shares our core values and beliefs, and look forward to a successful future of collaboration with them.”