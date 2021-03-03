Calipsa, a globally renowned provider of Deep Learning-powered video analytics for false alarm reduction, has promoted Brian Baker Brian to the newly created role of Chief Revenue Officer for Global Business Development. He was previously Calipsa’s Vice President of the Americas, with similar duties for the North American continent.
Baker will immediately focus on business development in the U.K., France, Spain and the Americas, while identifying other potential global regions for growth.
Vast experience in video analytics
“We have complete confidence in Brian’s ability to successfully transition to his new role as a chief revenue officer,” said Rashid Khan, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Calipsa.
Rashid adds, “We’re looking for him to expand our presence in the enterprise market. During his tenure as Vice President of the Americas, Brian showed tremendous knowledge of the security industry with experience in the video analytics and surveillance market, as well as a deep understanding of sales, marketing and business development.”
Taking Calipsa’s false alarm platform to new users
This is an important step forward for this young company and I’m proud to assume a larger role"
Brian Baker is excited about the opportunity to continue growing current markets, while taking Calipsa’s powerful false alarm filtering platform to new users in more countries.
“This is an important step forward for this young company and I’m proud to assume a larger role,” said Brian Baker, adding “I’m taking the lead of an incredible team and product as evidenced by the Calipsa platform’s ability to filter out an unprecedented 99.5% of false alarms.”
Video surveillance industry veteran
Before joining Calipsa in 2020, Baker was Vice President of Sales, Americas for BriefCam, a global video analytics provider for video review and search. He previously held the position of Vice President with the North American Retail division of Wincor Nixdorf Inc. (Diebold Incorporated) and led Global Sales and Professional Services at ObjectVideo, the early pioneer of commercial video analytics technologies.
False alarm reduction technology
Calipsa’s false alarm reduction technology uses Artificial Intelligence with Deep Learning technology to filter out virtually all false alarms. Calipsa’s technology recognises genuine alarms caused by human or vehicle movement, while filtering out notifications resulting from nuisance factors, such as animals, lighting, weather or foliage.
The software is easily scalable, making it ideal for any growing monitoring station and enterprise customer business.