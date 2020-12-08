The MiQro Innovation Collaborative Centre (C2MI), the largest electronics systems research and development centre in Canada, has announced that they recently selected Honeywell for its new thermal screening and risk self-assessment process, at its Bromont, Quebec location, to better sustain operations and to help improve the well-being of building occupants and visitors.
Thermal cameras installed
C2MI is an internationally known micro-electronics research centre that requires 24/7 laboratory access for its team and collaborators. The COVID-19 pandemic challenged its standard operations and ability to provide laboratory access, while limiting potential virus exposure.
Honeywell worked with C2MI to install a thermal camera solution to screen elevated skin temperatures and risk self-assessment, in order to streamline building access control, without the need for human interaction.
Healthy Building Kiosk thermal sensors
Using artificial intelligence (AI), the Healthy Building Kiosk thermal sensor monitors for trends and leverages variables, such as the outdoor temperature to provide more accurate readings.
If an elevated skin temperature is detected, the staffer or visitor is referred for testing, before being authorised access to the centre. The solution allows C2MI security staff to focus on other critical tasks and gives building users shared accountability.
C2MI and Honeywell collaboration
C2MI and Honeywell are continuously working to refine the technology, in order to create a more efficient and safer access control. C2MI will see a return on investment in less than one year, when calculating the cost of a security personnel dedicated to managing staff access control.
“We’ve worked with C2MI to create a custom solution to improve the efficiency of building access and support a return to more normal operations,” said Laura Laltrello, Vice President and General Manager of North America services for Honeywell Building Technologies.
24/7 operations simplified
Laura Laltrello adds, “With the implementation of the new Healthy Building Kiosk at the entrance, C2MI’s 24/7 operations are simplified, while allowing the security staff to focus on other critical tasks. We’ve also deployed a continuous improvement process with C2MI to refine the solution to best suit its needs and manage issues such as queuing.”
“As a centre of collaboration and innovation, C2MI faced two challenges in the past year: the ability to sustain operations, while also taking steps to help make our staff and researchers safer,” said Marie-Josée Turgeon, General Manager for C2MI.
Streamlining building access control
Marie-Josée Turgeon adds, “Our collaboration with Honeywell has allowed us to streamline building entry and remove the semi-manual process of individuals’ skin temperature reading, to help provide a safer environment for our teams.”
C2MI also implemented health protocols aligned with local guidelines and recommendations, such as a work-from-home (WFH) policy, limiting the number of people in the cafeteria and conference rooms, encouraging social distancing, optimising disinfecting and cleaning, as well as mandatory procedural mask wearing.
Honeywell Healthy Buildings solutions
Honeywell’s Healthy Building solutions are part of a comprehensive effort to quickly develop innovative solutions that will help critical sectors of the global economy to recover, without the need to replace existing infrastructure at high costs.
Honeywell’s Healthy Building solutions also provide a holistic view of a building’s health, based on the key factors, such as indoor air quality (IAQ), occupant flow, personal protective equipment (PPE) analytics, thermal screening, skin temperature monitoring, social distancing and sanitation efficacy.