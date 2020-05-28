BT announces the launch of its Security Advisory Services practice, marking another step in the ongoing expansion of its cyber security capabilities. The practice will offer strategic security guidance and solutions to organisations across the globe, reflecting the market demand for expert guidance to navigate today’s complex cyber security landscape.
BT Security Advisory Services will be led by Tris Morgan, with approximately 300 members of specialist staff based across the globe. They will be supported by the experience and capabilities of the wider BT Security team, which protects BT against 125,000 cyber-attacks per month and provides security solutions to consumers, governments and businesses, including some of the world’s best known brands.
Providing advanced cyber solutions
The practice will help organisations at all stages of their security journey to assess and test their defences, and select the solutions that match their security needs – whether that requires building an entirely new security strategy, or upgrading their protections to combat the latest threats and trends.
The creation of the Advisory Services practice is the next step in BT Security’s strategy"
Kevin Brown, Managing Director of BT Security, commented: “The creation of the Advisory Services practice is the next step in BT Security’s strategy. It recognises that the optimal way to safeguard any organisation is through a continual and strategic evolution of their security posture. Tris brings a wealth of experience of providing advanced cyber solutions and guidance to both the public and private sector, making him ideally placed to provide the strategic direction that organisations are looking for.”
Cloud and networking services
The services provided will be grouped into four key categories: cyber threat; zero trust; governance, risk & compliance; and cloud security. Each of these areas will provide a range of solutions that cover today’s biggest security issues and help customers prepare for the major new technologies and challenges of the future. The services will be available to organisations ranging from small and medium-sized enterprises through to multinational companies and public sector organisations.
The Advisory Services practice will also offer solutions targeted at a number of industry and geography specific challenges, such as companies looking to securely expand into high-growth markets, or those looking to safely adopt increased automation and IoT usage. BT Security’s ethical hacking team will also move into the new practice, offering penetration testing services to customers who want to robustly stress-test their security defences.
BT Security serves global multinational organisations around the world with their security, cloud and networking services. BT Security helps organisation to move to the cloud; turn collaboration into part of the culture; by improving contact centres; transforming customer service and simplifying the network.