The British Security Industry Association (BSIA) launches its 2022 celebration of the industry’s finest, the British Security Awards, starting with the regional rounds of the security personnel categories.
Scheduled to take place on Wednesday 29 June at the Marriott Hotel, Grosvenor Square, the British Security Awards will celebrate the achievements made by security officers and teams across the UK’s private security industry, as well as acknowledging innovations in technology and business and the career contributions made by long-serving industry stalwarts.
Categories and winner announcements
The first phase of the awards will be to identify the regional winners and national finalists of the five security personnel categories: Best Newcomer, Best Team, Security Manager of the Year, Outstanding Act, and Service to the Customer. Regional winners will be announced at the beginning of April and will automatically go forward to the national stage on 29 June. They will also be recognised before the finals at events around the country.
The industry overall will be recognised in 18 categories in 2022, including Innovative Security Project, National Partnership, Environmental Project of the Year, Business of the Year, Apprentice of the Year, Contribution to the Industry, and Bravery. Two new categories, Corporate Social Responsibility and BSIA Special Recognition have also been added to the role of honour. Entries for these national categories will open on 11 January 2022.
Rewarding talent and commitment
Mike Reddington, Chief Executive, BSIA, said, “The British Security Awards continues to be the professional security industry’s national event that celebrates the talent and commitment of our industry’s finest.”
“The scale of achievement we see every year from across each sector is remarkable, and our awards enable us to recognise acts of untold bravery, ingenuity in the application of new technology, and successful delivery of projects by forward-thinking self-starters who work in our sector.”
Returning of the offline event
“After two incredibly challenging years for the industry, we are looking forward more than ever in recognising and rewarding these individuals and teams for the dedication to their chosen profession. We are confident that by June we will be able to welcome members, stakeholders, and colleagues from across the industry in joining us at the London Marriott in celebrating security excellence.”
After holding the event online for the past two years due to COVID-19, the Association anticipates the event will go ahead in real-time this year and is working towards a glittering return to the live arena for the first time since 2019. This year marks 25 years of the BSIA’s awards scheme and also five years under its current guise as the British Security Awards.