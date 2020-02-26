Technology start-up Broadstone and the provider of cloud based security workforce management solution, TrackTik, have announced a partnership integration deal. The partnership will see the company integrate with Broadstone’s ‘Labour-as-a-Service’ technology as they go-to-market together to promote this exciting new relationship.
Canadian-based TrackTik, helps organisations manage all aspects of their security personnel via a single software solution. Already an established player in North America and actively expanding in the UK, the partnership with Broadstone will accelerate TrackTik’s continued growth in the EMEA market. The Broadstone platform uses data and automation to solve complex tasks that traditional temporary staffing agencies would handle on a day-to-day basis.
Complete visibility
Key tasks such as payroll management, background checking and license checking, company-worker matching and performance management are automated for both the company and employees seeking permanent and temporary contracts. The new partnership will mean that TrackTik’s offering will allow customers to simply push shifts that cannot be filled by existing staff, through to the Broadstone community.
A pool of screened workers will be matched, and then scheduled into the TrackTik solution. The integration will give TrackTik customers complete visibility of their current and contingent workforce, including the ability to see when temporary staff are clocking in and out for shifts, with a real time overview of the temporary staffing costs being incurred.
Providing a frictionless experience
The services we offer will be a perfect fit, and will further bolster TrackTik’s solution
Co-founder & CEO Tom Pickersgill, said: “This latest partnership with TrackTik, sees us integrating with a well-established and trusted workforce management solution. We choose our partners very carefully and feel that this is a great strategic win for both companies – particularly given our aspirations to break into the US market by 2021.”
“TrackTik has a great reputation in the region for providing a solution which offers organisations an easy way to optimise their security workforce’s operations. Given its focus on this regulated market segment, the services we offer will be a perfect fit, and will further bolster TrackTik’s solution when it comes to providing a frictionless experience.”
Innovative technology companies
Brian Strasser, TrackTik’s Senior Director of Partnerships, said: “The deal we’ve signed with Broadstone is a perfect example of how we provide additional value to our clients. Our strategy is to partner with leading and innovative technology companies in an effort to provide our customers with an even greater suite of capabilities.”
Mark Folmer, CPP, FSyI, TrackTik’s Vice President, Industry, added: “Our focus, knowledge, and experience in the security sector, coupled with Broadstone’s unique capabilities, is a great combination that will help our mutual clients efficiently respond to the ever-changing resource allocation landscape.”