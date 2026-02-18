Summary is AI-generated, newsdesk-reviewed
Brivo has released a new white paper titled '7 Essential Applications of AI Video Surveillance', detailing how cutting-edge AI-driven video systems can address a range of security and operational issues for enterprises. 

The document is aimed at assisting businesses in making informed decisions about their security investments, ensuring these align with their strategic goals. Within the white paper, there are numerous practical examples illustrating how organisations can utilise AI-enhanced video technology to meet specific business objectives.

Modern video surveillance

In today's business environment, forward-thinking enterprises are employing video surveillance to meet regulatory compliance, reduce legal liabilities, protect assets and people, prevent criminal activities, and mitigate losses. Additionally, these systems are being used to enhance sales, service quality, and operational efficiency. 

By incorporating AI, cloud technology, sensors, and other innovations, modern video surveillance systems offer more than simple video recording. They identify and resolve potential issues autonomously while also providing business owners with valuable insights and data.

"AI-powered video surveillance enables enterprises to protect people and property, improve business performance, and drive revenue growth," stated Dean Drako, CEO of Brivo and the author of the white paper. "This paper is designed to help enterprises evaluate their priorities and understand the many uses of video surveillance so they can achieve their objectives."

