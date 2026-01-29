Brivo has published its "2026 Trends in Video Surveillance" report, highlighting key developments that are expected to shape the security landscape for businesses globally by 2026.

This report serves as a vital resource for business leaders, security experts, and IT managers, offering insights into privacy protection, regulatory changes, public safety, and the impact of AI-enhanced video surveillance on threat detection and prevention.

Key trends in video surveillance

The report identifies seven significant trends that are set to redefine industry practices. Central to these is the shift towards cloud-based AI, which has become the standard rather than the exception. Additionally, enterprise-level cloud adoption is reaching a critical point, signalling broader industry acceptance. The regulatory environment is also expanding, establishing itself as a fundamental aspect of business operations.

Privacy concerns regarding personally identifiable information (PII) are becoming integral to operational standards. The focus in security management is transitioning from reactive incident response to proactive readiness. Moreover, gun detection technology is gaining importance as an essential security feature, and parking management is evolving into a crucial operational concern.

Insights from industry leaders

"2026 is a turning point, as the majority of enterprise businesses start the move to cloud-native security," stated Dean Drako, CEO of Brivo. "Whether you’re new to cloud-native security or not, this year’s trends report provides a blueprint for businesses that want to build a truly secure, resilient, and operationally optimised business."

Upcoming webinar for in-depth discussion

For those interested in a deeper exploration of the report’s conclusions, Brivo is hosting an interactive webinar on 18 February 2026.

Dean Drako, alongside Jonathan Frase, CEO of Arc Eye Defense Systems, will discuss the report’s findings and examine their practical implications for enterprise business owners and security resellers. Participation details can be obtained by registering for the event.

