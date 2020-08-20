BriefCam, the industry’s renowned provider of Video Content Analytics and Video Synopsis solutions, has announced the appointment of Gil Briman as its Chief Executive Officer. Briman joins the organisation to build upon BriefCam’s momentum delivering the best-in-class video analytics platform.
Business innovator
“Gil is a stand-out international technology executive with an impressive track record of market-renowned business growth, operational excellence and innovation,” said Seymour Liebman, Executive Vice President, CEO and General Counsel of Canon USA, Inc. and Chairman of BriefCam.
He adds, “His strategic vision, inspiring leadership and ability to execute are exactly what BriefCam needs as it enters its next chapter. We are thrilled to welcome him aboard and look forward to an exciting future as the company continues to be at the forefront of the video analytics market.”
Helping enterprises transform video into actionable intelligence
As the Chief Executive Officer at Briefcam, Briman will focus on driving the company strategy to help organisations transform video into actionable intelligence through BriefCam’s innovative and comprehensive video content analytics platform.
“This is an exciting time for intelligent video surveillance, and I am thrilled to lead the BriefCam team towards further growth and innovation,” said Briman, adding “The company’s long-standing and successful track record in the video analytics space, coupled with a winning strategy, has enabled it to grow continuously.”
He further said, “Building further on this success is a challenge I accept with enthusiasm, confidence, and fierce determination. The company’s innovation and differentiation resonates strongly across verticals and industries, and I look forward to this next chapter for the company.”
Vast technology industry experience
Briman has 27 years of experience leading global technology companies. Prior to joining BriefCam, he held the position of CEO at Solcon Group, a dynamic power electronics company that has been at the forefront of design, development and manufacturing of industrial electronic systems. During his tenure at Solcon, Briman established a strong track record in initiating and leading change, obtaining strong results and strengthening innovation amid a rapidly market landscape.
Before joining Solcon, Briman served as Vice President for APAC region at Mellanox, a computer network products company (recently acquired by NVIDIA), where he led a complex business to drive substantial growth and instantiated significant strategic alliances with leading OEM partners.
Previous to Mellanox, Briman was Vice President and General Manager at Amdocs, a company specialising in software and services for communications, media and financial services providers and digital enterprises.