BriefCam, the provider of video content analytics solutions, releases BriefCam v6.0, which introduces the new deployment option of a multi-site architecture.
This enables businesses with multiple, distributed locations to view aggregate data from all remote sites to uncover trends across locations, optimise operations and boost real-time alerting and response – all while continuing to reap the benefits of BriefCam's powerful analytics platform for making video searchable, actionable and quantifiable.
Centralised management dashboard
Multi-location businesses, such as retail franchises, building management companies, and chain establishments, are often challenged to understand why certain sites are more successful, productive, or optimised effectively for safety than others. Leadership is left wondering what factors are responsible for success, how less profitable stores can be optimised to drive more traffic and sales, or what measures can be put in place to increase safety across all locations.
BriefCam v6.0 unlocks the valuable insights hidden within volumes of video content across multiple locations, making video searchable and actionable for increased productivity, safety and ROI. Businesses can aggregate and compare such features as visitor paths, dwell time, customer demographics, traffic hotspots and background changes -- across locations, all on one centralised management dashboard.
Optimising product placement
This insight can help organisations develop strategies to enhance the customer experience, improve retention, optimise product placement and marketing, boost sales and protect consumers.
“As the adoption of video analytics has grown, businesses have learned that its value goes beyond safety and security to encompass business intelligence and operational efficiencies,” said Igal Dvir, BriefCam VP, Product & Technology. “Our multi-site architecture takes it a step further, allowing our customers to glean lessons from their highest performing localities in order to maximise the success of all locations.”
Multi-site solution
The BriefCam multi-site solution is a federated BriefCam system comprised of a centralised hub at the data centre and BriefCam servers at each individual site.
- Aggregated data at the hub from the site servers to support:
- Centralised RESEARCH dashboards
- Centralised RESPOND alerts
- Local processing of site video to:
- Preserve data privacy, only video metadata leaves the site
- Send RESEARCH data and RESPOND alerts to the Hub
- Site-based capabilities:
- Video investigations using REVIEW
- RESPOND rules and RESEARCH source management
- Watchlists management
- Local administration
BriefCam v6.0 also features accuracy and performance improvements, including an improved face recognition engine that increases in the wild face matching detection by 17%. Face matching with face masks is also supported, and the accuracy of this capability has been dramatically enhanced with this latest release. These improvements enable greater acceleration of video investigations and situational awareness by rapidly matching faces in video, both forensically and in real-time.