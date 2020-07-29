BriefCam, the provider of Video Content Analytics and VIDEO SYNOPSIS® solutions, announces future availability for BriefCam Video Content Analytics on Axis cameras with built-in deep learning processing units.
BriefCam’s edge analytics initiative complements its portfolio of on-premise and cloud solutions, by enabling greater freedom of choice for flexible deployment architectures through edge-based computing.
Enabling comprehensive analytics
Through the Axis Application Development Partner Program, BriefCam is one of the first to leverage the AXIS Camera Application Platform (ACAP) to enable comprehensive analytics directly on Axis Communications’ upgraded camera series. The first camera to support BriefCam video content analytics is the AXIS Q1615 Mk III featuring a dual chipset, ARTPEC-7, and a deep-learning processing unit (DLPU), for video processing and metadata generation at the edge.
By enabling BriefCam analytics on the edge, along with post processing and management capabilities, users experience real-time processing, with reduced costs and complexity, as well as reduced storage and bandwidth requirements. In turn, enabling greater flexibility and cost efficiency for large scale deployments.
Video surveillance technologies
Comprehensive video analytics is a key component to further optimising surveillance camera investments"
“Axis is proud to forge a deeper technology partnership with BriefCam toward our shared vision for advancing best-in-class video surveillance technologies,” said Mats Thulin, Director of Core Technology, Axis Communications AB. “Comprehensive video analytics is a key component to further optimising surveillance camera investments and enabling new and expanded use cases for video – by deploying analytics at the edge, users have greater flexibility in how they implement and utilise video analytics.”
According to Omdia’s Video Surveillance & Analytics Intelligence Service, published in July 2020, the key trend that will be shaping the embedded market for video analytics is the ability to process basic deep learning analytics on the edge. Due to the increasing amount of data and increasing quality of the images, Omdia expects that compute power will continually move to the edge.
Video analytics solutions
It is forecast that the proportion of intelligent cameras shipped with deep learning analytics will increase from ~8% in 2019 to over 58% in 2024, signaling significant market demand for edge-based video analytics. “Edge computing will become a critical element for most organisations looking to gain business intelligence and analysis from video surveillance,” said Gili Rom, VP Strategic Initiatives, BriefCam.
“The breadth and depth of BriefCam’s portfolio of video analytics solutions delivers actionable intelligence for safety, security and greater business insights with freedom of choice for on-premises, cloud and now edge deployment architectures through its deep partnership with Axis Communications. Having BriefCam edge analytics enabled on the Axis Q1615 MK III, as the first Deep Learning Camera, greatly accelerates the respective companies’ value to the customer.” The BriefCam edge analytic initiative is underway with availability targeted for H1 2021.