A lockout/tagout padlock is often the last obstacle to prevent premature machine energisation, and a potential maintenance accident with impact on professionals and on their personal lives. To strongly highlight that lockout/tagout padlocks protect people, Brady Corporation now offers PrintFace: a complete padlock personalisation, up to printing coworkers' pictures directly on their padlocks.
By printing a face on padlocks, each lockout/tagout padlock can clearly show who it is protecting. PrintFace will help deter padlock tampering and will highlight that safety is very personal.
Other personalisation options
Removing padlocks in lockout/tagout should only be done by the padlock owner, who is shown on the lock. Team leaders, or a site safety manager, can step in if necessary, by following an agreed-on procedure that maintains safety. Next to adding a picture, other personalisation options are available including adding a company logo, serial number, text and more.
In addition, padlock engraving is available to achieve an even higher reliability
Personalisation can be printed in full colour and in high resolution directly on Brady's nylon SafeKey padlocks for lockout/tagout. The print is abrasion -, chemical -, and UV-resistant and highly reliable in both in- and outdoor lockouts. In addition, padlock engraving is available to achieve an even higher reliability, at the expense of colour and complex shapes.
Standard safety padlock
As a third, standard approach to personalise padlocks, it is also possible to write or print basic information on self-adhesive labels supplied with any Brady padlock. Brady's SafeKey lockout padlocks offer 700% more lock and key combinations than a standard safety padlock.
An innovative lock mechanism enables 100 000+ combinations that can optimally support complex key hierarchies including several master and grandmaster keys. All key numbers are charted to ensure no two keys in the same company will open the same lock if so required. This enables a safe, future-proof lockout/tagout programme that fully respects the procedure's one person, one lock, one key principle.