The DIY system, launched by Edinburgh-based Boundary (Boundary Technologies), was designed and created by a team of experts, brought together by Boundary, to solve the problems associated with traditional alarm systems and using cutting-edge technology thinking.
Grade 2 UK certification
Having passed a programme of rigorous pre-compliance testing, Boundary is currently pending certification (expected to be signed off end Q1) to Grade 2 UK & European alarm testing standards, which not only means that the alarm is robust and performs reliably, but that it is also tamper-proof to would-be burglars.
Grade 2 UK & European alarm testing standard certification is also one of the requirements of insurers, as well as the police for an automatic level 1 priority response.
Boundary, the DIY system
The DIY version (no police, self-monitored) of the alarm system, Boundary Technologies is simple to install and can be easily controlled from a smartphone, meaning that the owner has full control over their siren no matter where they are. It can be integrated with existing smart home systems, including Alexa and Google Home.
In addition to being fully controllable from a smartphone, the Boundary smart home security system gives protection against all known threats, with intelligent sensors designed to minimise false alarms (including those caused by pets).
End-to-end data encryption
Users are given a choice of protection levels, in order to give them control, including a key-holder option. Boundary systems use the same end-to-end encryption of data as internet banking applications, with over-the-air security updates ensuring maximum protection.
Unlike similar products of its kind in the market, Boundary is built to last, with a lifespan of seven years. What’s more, the system uses advanced algorithms and technology to check the system remotely, including battery life which, in the sensors, should last over a year.
Flexibility and connectivity in security alarm systems
Boundary is spearheaded by the duo that disrupted the payments markets with successful FinTech business, IPOS. IPOS was sold to iZettle, later acquired by Paypal.
After identifying a gap in the market for a smart home security system that offers flexibility and connectivity at a reasonable price, Robin Knox and Paul Walton started to explore how technology could be used to disrupt the market for traditional hard-wired burglar alarms.
Boundary smart home security systems
Boundary home security systems will become the only smart alarm in the United Kingdom that are accurate enough to provide an automatic police response and the only truly ‘smart’ alarm system to meet the UK and European alarm standards.
Despite suffering setbacks as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the team at Boundary managed to pull a funding round of £ 1.7 million in 2020 and is launching their product in the market against the odds in 2021.
Leveraging AI to protect homes
Commenting on the launch, Robin Knox, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Founder of Boundary Technologies (Boundary) said, “2020 has been a year full of challenges, not least launching a highly regulated consumer hardware product in the middle of pandemic induced supply chain challenges. I’m thankful to our customers, team, investors and suppliers for their hard work and support to Boundary.”
Robin Knox adds, “With home improvement still at the top of many people’s priorities, we’re optimistic for 2021 and are already looking forward to the launch of our second product, which will leverage AI (Artificial Intelligence) to proactively protect homes.”