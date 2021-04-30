The new FLEXIDOME IP starlight 8000i X series cameras offer enhanced image quality for low-light scenes and fast-moving objects, thanks to two resolution offerings of 2- or 4-megapixels and next-level HDR X and starlight X technologies.
HDR X and Starlight X technologies
HDR X enables the cameras to optimise video capture in scenes with fast-moving objects with a dynamic range up to 144 dB, ensuring perfect exposure, while reducing motion-related artefacts and blur in the daytime. The new Starlight X technology helps to significantly improve image quality during the day and excels in near-dark scenes, ensuring colour images down to 0.0061 lux due to its custom optics, Bosch advanced image processing algorithms, and noise suppression.
The camera’s new 1/1.8 inch sensor further improves image quality across all light levels. Capitalising on the significantly improved image quality of the X series, the camera’s built-in Artificial Intelligence (AI), which features Intelligent Video Analytics and Machine Learning (Camera Trainer), offers more relevant data-supporting predictive solutions in mission-critical applications.
FLEXIDOME IP starlight 8000i X series
The new X series extends the outdoor fixed camera portfolio of the FLEXIDOME IP starlight 8000i family
The new X series extends the outdoor fixed camera portfolio of the FLEXIDOME IP starlight 8000i family, by delivering an ideal mix of resolution, light sensitivity, dynamic range, and frame rate all at once for mission-critical applications that demand the highest image quality combined with actionable insights, 24/7. In extreme low-light scenes, starlight X technology provides clear and relevant images with color filtering down to 0.0061 lux.
Motion-optimised HDR X technology has a dynamic range of up to 144 dB, ensuring perfect exposure, while eliminating motion-related artefacts and blur in scenes with challenging lighting conditions and fast-moving objects or vehicles in tunnels and on roadways.
Exceptional image quality and robust design
The camera’s exceptional image quality is backed by a comprehensive, robust design that is water and dust resistant, with an IP66 and IP6K9k rating, and is vandal resistant with IK10+ housing.
It withstands temperatures ranging from -50 to +60°C (-8 to +140°F). The high-quality, dual-layer coating of the camera also protects against corrosion (IEC 60068-2-52 1344h), making the X series ideal for challenging outdoor applications.
Built-in AI supports predictive solutions
All FLEXIDOME IP starlight 8000i cameras come with built-in AI featuring Intelligent Video Analytics and Camera Trainer to support predictive solutions. This built-in AI enables these cameras to understand what they see and attach a layer of metadata to video feeds to convert video data into actionable insights, helping users anticipate unforeseen events and prevent them from happening.
Intelligent Video Analytics is highly resistant to false triggers caused by demanding weather conditions, such as snow, wind, rain, hail, and water reflections, and environments subject to vibration, such as on bridges. It provides automatic object detection over large distances, making it ideal for mission-critical applications such as perimeter protection of airports, parking lots, critical infrastructures, government buildings, border patrol, ship tracking, and traffic monitoring.
Combined with Starlight X technology, this built-in AI provides more rich data, even in extreme low-light situations. Camera Trainer, based on machine learning, enables system integrators to tailor Intelligent Video Analytics to detect objects or situations that matter most to their customers.
Remote device management
Bosch remote device management is a combination of tools like Project Assistant and Configuration Manager
Bosch remote device management is a combination of tools like Project Assistant and Configuration Manager, and services for secure, transparent, and cost-effective device management throughout a product’s life.
The innovative remote wireless configuration and commissioning functionality of the FLEXIDOME IP starlight 8000i range enables installers to work smarter while onsite. When commissioning, installers typically must climb up and down ladders or hire lift equipment to reach cameras at high levels. With any FLEXIDOME IP starlight 8000i camera, commissioning can be done entirely wireless, no need for ladders or lifts.
Bosch Project Assistant app
Installers can use the Bosch Project Assistant app installed on a wireless tablet or smartphone to adjust the pan, tilt, roll, and zoom (PTRZ) and set the required field of view without touching the camera or lens.
The new X series cameras, as with all Bosch cameras, connects securely to the Bosch Remote Portal, a cloud-based service offering device management with daily or advanced configuration and set up and continuous health monitoring from any offsite location.
Bosch’s Green Way approach
Any PTRZ adjustments required post installation for new store layouts or altered high-risk zones, for example, can be conducted remotely to save time, costs, and effort. System integrators can work remotely with customers to perform services, such as changing configuration settings or installing firmware updates, ensuring systems meet the highest reliability standards.
The remote device management and wireless commissioning process minimises the number of commutes, resulting in sustainable business practices that are economically viable, socially responsible, and environmentally friendly. This approach is called Bosch’s Green Way promise.