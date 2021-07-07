For those looking for a new and intelligent approach to fire detection, AVIOTEC, the artificial intelligence-based fire detection camera from Bosch Security Systems, detects fires quickly and reliably in challenging settings, such as dusty, humid, and dark areas.
It is vital to detect fire as early as possible. AVIOTEC is an IP camera with built-in video analytics. The trained algorithm detects flames and smoke directly at the source. The device can, therefore, detect fires faster than a common point-type detector on a ceiling.
AVIOTEC IP starlight 8000 camera
The fire detection camera offers a lot of advantages in challenging environments. Bosch Security Systems’ AVIOTEC IP starlight 8000 camera can be deployed in varied conditions, including:
- Ambient Conditions - Dust, dirt and condensation obstruct the reliable operation of standard detectors. When installed in the housing, AVIOTEC works reliably and with low maintenance effort in these conditions, in order to ensure reliable fire monitoring.
- High Ceilings - Smoke dilutes before it reaches the ceiling detectors. Airflow and ventilation blows smoke away. AVIOTEC detects fires where they start, enabling immediate alarm verification. This speeds up reaction times and improves rescue response.
- Light Conditions – Darkness/low light/changing light conditions. Separate additional infrared illumination allows for the monitoring of unlit applications and of premises during nighttime. The system switches automatically between night mode and day mode, depending on whether ambient light is below or above a pre-defined threshold.
- Changing Crowd Activity - AVIOTEC offers scheduled sensitivity adjustments for fire detection, enabling up to three individual surveillance modes, depending on the activity levels of the monitored areas and the time of the day.
- Half-Open Spaces - Detecting fires in half open spaces is hard due to wind influences. AVIOTEC offers outdoor fire detection close to buildings, where almost no other detection technology is available. It enables the detection of smoke and flames also in windy circumstances. The Artificial Intelligence-based algorithm reduces unwanted false alarms and optimises detection reliability.
Video-based fire detection
AVIOTEC IP starlight 8000 camera is machine learning and AI-enabled to offer enhanced smoke and flame detection
Video-based fire detection is based on the capability of various analysis techniques that examine live images for fires. Compared to infrared and thermal imaging cameras, AVIOTEC uses optical analyses to detect flames and smoke.
The fire detection technology has grown in its variety of applications and stability, over the last few years, thanks to the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI). The AVIOTEC IP starlight 8000 camera is machine learning and AI-enabled to offer enhanced smoke and flame detection.
Deployed for varied applications
Bosch Security Systems’ AVIOTEC IP starlight 8000 camera can be deployed for a wide range of applications, such as:
- Paper mills - Being independent of ceiling height and the video image, AVIOTEC can monitor the production process. Installed in housing, it is resistant to ambient influences and contributes to very early detection, thereby preventing the fires from spreading and becoming devastating.
- Airports - Due to high ceilings, it is difficult to monitor airport hangars with traditional detection methods, as they cause many false alarms and are not fast reactive. With the combination of flame and smoke recognition, AVIOTEC goes beyond video smoke detection and enables users to identify a fire very early at the ground, before it spreads.
- Industry/Warehouses - During the nighttime, burglars can spy on possible intrusion targets due to missing visible light or light sources. There is a need for a fire detection solution for the premise that also detects fire hazards when no visible illumination is used. AVIOTEC combines intelligent video analytics to track down intruders without visible light. Thanks to separate additional infrared illumination, unlit applications can be monitored with video-based fire detection, so as to deliver pin-sharp images.
- Tunnels - Through air circulation in tunnels, linear heat detectors can have the problem of not detecting fires at all. AVIOTEC can detect even if smoke and heat move sideways. It is not only an effective fire detection solution but also works as a security camera in parallel, using the automatic incident detection from the known Bosch cameras. Stopping cars, pedestrians in tunnels, cars moving in the wrong direction, lost objects, line crossing are some examples for analytics, which can run in parallel to fire detection. By offering different lens options, AVIOTEC ensures effective detection up to 100 metres distance from the camera installation point. This enables the combination of intelligent video analytics, fire and long-distance detection in one device.
Additional benefits of the AVIOTEC IP starlight 8000 camera include:
- Redundant alarm transmission - AVIOTEC delivers the possibility of redundant alarm transmission. On top, during a network shutdown, the camera relay transmits the fire alarm to the fire detection system.
- Analytics inside - Choose AVIOTEC to ensure that data processing is under control. A local, camera-based image processing analyses video sequences for fires, without giving data out of the application/network.
- Highest quality - The coordination of camera, optics, algorithms and accessories gives the best results, even in harsh environments. AVIOTEC facilitates trust in constant performance, even in changing environmental conditions and bad illumination.
- Certified - AVIOTEC is VdS certified. In Australia, AVIOTEC is certified according to the CSIRO standard.
- Free firmware update - Download the latest firmware version from the catalogue – free of charge.