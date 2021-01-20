Bosch Security Systems (Bosch) has introduced the AUTODOME IP starlight 5100i with enhanced image quality and built-in Artificial Intelligence (AI) to help operators react before a potential situation occurs.
Designed for outdoor surveillance applications when light levels vary, the AUTODOME IP starlight 5100i has a new ½ inch camera sensor offering 4MP resolution and 20x optical zoom to detect people or objects at a maximum distance up to 1,676 metres (5,498 feet).
AUTODOME IP starlight 5100i
The AUTODOME IP starlight 5100i camera is equipped with advanced motion optimised High Dynamic Range (HDR-X) at 133dB and starlight technology, which allows the camera to provide exceptional image quality during daytime and at lower light levels, such as dusk and dawn, without blurring of moving objects.
The camera is weatherproof with vandal-resistant housing expanding its use to demanding city surveillance situations.
Predictive insights
The new AUTODOME IP starlight 5100i camera comes with built-in Essential Video Analytics
Built-in AI, like Video Analytics, uses metadata to add sense and structure to video footage, enabling cameras to understand what they are seeing and gives customers a smart choice to know what is next. Because situations fluctuate, it is necessary to capture vital information under any circumstance.
The new AUTODOME IP starlight 5100i camera comes with built-in Essential Video Analytics to deliver actionable insights that help operators react before a possible threat or unwanted situation occurs.
Built-in Artificial Intelligence (AI)
This built-in Artificial Intelligence (AI) captures relevant data for uses such as enforcing traffic regulations, detecting vehicles driving in the wrong direction, and delivering occupancy data, such as the number of vehicles entering and leaving a parking garage for smarter, more efficient parking.
When idle, the camera can provide relevant and usable statistics like the number of people entering a specific area, and also analyse behaviour or assist in enforcing health and safety regulations, such as raising awareness of a blocked emergency exit.
Exceptional image quality in outdoor applications
Higher resolutions and frame rates, improved dynamic range, and enhanced light sensitivity are considered essential to capturing images that can distinguish individuals or objects for identification or proof.
A unique feature of the AUTODOME IP starlight 5100i is the new ½ inch camera sensor offering 4MP resolution, 20x optical zoom, and durable housing to meet demanding applications, especially outdoors.
Built-in starlight technology and HDR-X technology
The AUTODOME’s built-in starlight technology and HDR-X technology make an ideal combination for this mid-range moving camera. Starlight technology enables the camera to capture colour detail when light levels drop to nearly zero and maximise low light performance in around-the-clock city surveillance, especially to increase the visibility of pedestrians at night.
HDR-X eliminates shadows and balances uneven exposure with a dynamic range of 133 dB. Operators can quickly and accurately locate a person or object in motion at a distance up to 1,676 metres (5,498 feet). They can manually track individuals of interest as they move, regardless of speed, far beyond a fixed camera’s field of view.
Bosch cloud for remote maintenance integration
All Bosch video security cameras offer built-in AI as standard and connect to the secure Bosch cloud
Everything Bosch does is designed around the customers’ needs, built on trust, and supports sustainable business practices. All Bosch video security cameras offer built-in AI as standard and connect to the secure Bosch cloud for remote maintenance and device management.
System integrators can work with customers remotely to perform service when they cannot meet face to face, which is especially important during the current pandemic. With the Bosch Project Assistant, free software, system integrators are supported in the planning, pre-configuration, commissioning, and reporting for video security projects without the need to be physically near the cameras.
Bosch Remote Portal
The Bosch Remote Portal offers secure device management, set up, and health monitoring via the secure Bosch cloud from anywhere, removing the need to travel. Because video data is often highly critical and sensitive, Bosch has a systematic approach to maximising data security centered on a built-in Trusted Platform Module to keep video data secure.
With remote configuration, management, and planning, system integrators can reduce installation and set-up time and minimise the number of commutes, resulting in sustainable business practices that are economically viable, socially responsible, and environmentally friendly.
Combining rich contextual and behavioural information
The new AUTODOME IP starlight 5100i supports predictive analytics for outdoor surveillance applications by bringing together rich contextual and behavioural information to help customers respond before a potential situation occurs and deliver business intelligence that goes beyond security.