Every video security application has its unique challenges, especially in terms of scale, location, lighting, and affordability. Can the entrance to a retail shop be secured to the highest level of detail, while compensating for light fluctuations?
Is it possible to monitor an external perimeter day and night whilst paying close attention to keeping storage costs low and avoiding network strain? And, can these challenges not only be met, but also provide high quality images that enable persons or objects to be identified?
Wider range of security applications
Clearly, there is no ‘typical’ video security requirement, therefore no one-size-fits-all solution, which is why the mid-range portfolio of IP 4000i, 5000i and 6000(i) fixed cameras provide a powerful solution to such diverse needs. Now, they’ve made it relevant to an even wider range of security applications, with the addition of the FLEXIDOME IP starlight 5000i (IR).
These new cameras bring an extra starlight option to the mid-range portfolio for crisp detailed colour images in extreme low light situations. A superb option for applications that demand high-quality security images for optimal data capture with Video Analytics.
Advanced intrusion and automatic detection
The new FLEXIDOME IP starlight 5000i (IR) cameras have Essential Video Analytics on board as standard
FLEXIDOME IP starlight 5000i (IR) cameras complement a portfolio of fixed dome, bullet and box cameras which feature built in Essential Video Analytics, fully configurable H.265 multi-streaming and simple installation with auto zoom/ focus lens (AVF), wizard and pre-configured modes. This combination of features and form factors makes the entire family of fixed mid-range cameras ideal for securing medium and small size applications.
Like all cameras in this portfolio, the new FLEXIDOME IP starlight 5000i (IR) cameras have Essential Video Analytics on board as standard, enabling data to be retrieved quickly from hours of stored video. Advanced intrusion and automatic detection with timely alerts improve levels of security 24/7. But these cameras also go beyond security by enabling video data to be used to for informed business decisions.
Gathering business statistics
For example, they can gather business statistics such as counting the number of people who enter or leave a store while securing the entrance at the same time. Trigger automatic alerts when queue numbers or specific areas exceed a certain crowd level to improve service and minimize overcrowding. Or identify patterns in customer activity to optimize store layouts, experiences and sales. Bosch’s Essential Video Analytics is ideal for small and medium businesses, retail stores, commercial buildings and industrial facilities.
These latest camera additions deliver colour images in the darkest of scenes at 0.02 lux and monochrome at 0.005 lux. With full Video Analytics capabilities, like colour filtering, even in scenes with minimum ambient light, they substantially improve security levels and open up new opportunities for use.
Significantly easier installation
The FLEXIDOME IP starlight 5000i (IR) comes with a dynamic range of 146 HDR and with 60 frames per second
The FLEXIDOME IP starlight 5000i (IR) comes with a dynamic range of 146 HDR and with 60 frames per second, for an even more perfect exposure of (fast)moving objects - even in challenging, unevenly lit scenes.
All IP 4000i, IP 5000i and IP 6000(i) cameras are designed for significantly easier installation, with installer essentials included in the packaging. The varifocal lens also focuses automatically during set up, so there’s no need to go up and down ladders to adjust the camera. And installation time is further reduced by modular accessories.
All cameras offer the same familiar graphical user interface, which substantially reduces training and set-up time. The IP 4000i, IP 5000i and IP 6000(i) cameras also share the same product platform for easy maintenance and backward compatibility over multiple generations. Upgrading or adding features is done via firmware updates, which also reduces maintenance costs and enables easy integration into third-party software and recording solutions. Finally, configuration is also made simple, as the calibration is carried out by the camera itself.