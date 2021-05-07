Bosch has introduced the new Autodome IP starlight 5100i IR moving camera with a new 1/1.8 inch sensor offering 4-megapixel resolution and 30x optical zoom. It offers HDR X combined with starlight technology and dual illumination – integrated IR and white light – to capture images that can distinguish individuals or objects for identification or proof.
Complemented with built-in Artificial Intelligence (AI), the camera, when idle, supports operators with object detection in areas of interest to enhance safety in city surveillance and perimeter protection applications.
Essential video analytics
The Autodome IP starlight 5100i IR, designed for outdoors, includes an automatic rain-sensing wiper to maintain clear images during wet conditions, is weatherised with an IP66 rating, and is vandal resistant with IK10 housing.
In order for video security to become predictive, it is important to consider the benefits of interpreting video data and how it can do more for businesses than security alone. To support this philosophy, the Autodome IP starlight 5100i IR features built-in essential video analytics. This built-in AI enables the camera to add sense and structure with metadata to captured video data, which is the basis for converting this data into actionable insights.
Creating sterile zones
The Autodome IP starlight 5100i IR offers HDR X combined with starlight technology
Relevant insights, like the detection of moving objects, help to create sterile zones, which establishes a boundary prohibiting any activity. These sterile zones enhance perimeter protection of buildings, parking lots and restricted areas, increasing overall safety. The camera’s AI can also make it possible to retrieve the right footage from hours of stored video instantly and analyse the scene by providing different statistics so an operator can act faster and more efficiently to potential threats.
One of the greatest challenges in city surveillance is capturing usable video during the daytime and in low-light and pitch dark scenarios. The Autodome IP starlight 5100i IR offers HDR X combined with starlight technology and dual illumination – integrated IR and white light – to capture usable images 24/7.
Ensuring perfect exposure
The new HDR X technology has a dynamic range of up to 133 dB ensuring perfect exposure while eliminating motion-related artefacts in scenes with challenging lighting conditions and moving objects during the daytime. In low-light scenes, starlight technology provides clear and relevant images with colour filtering down to 0.010 lux.
The integrated IR illumination can help identify objects in monochrome up to 320 metres
At night, especially in pitch dark scenes, the camera's white light provides full-colour images in complete darkness up to 60m (196 feet). The integrated IR illumination can help identify objects in monochrome up to 320 metres (1,049 feet) thanks to the built-in intelligent IR beam, which ensures optimum illumination of objects regardless of zoom level. The visible white light acts as a deterrent to intrusion, loitering, and other undesirable activities in city surveillance settings.
Extensive user management
All Bosch IP cameras are secure by design, a systematic approach centered on a built-in Trusted Platform Module (TPM), safely storing all certificates and keys needed for authentication and encryption. This method offers extensive user management to ensure only authorised users have access to data, supports a public key infrastructure set-up, and provides software sealing to detect changes in the cameras' configuration settings.
As a company committed to security and sustainability, all Bosch cameras support remote configuration, management, and planning. System integrators can work remotely with customers to perform services such as changing configuration settings or installing firmware updates, ensuring systems meet the highest reliability standards. It minimises the number of commutes, resulting in sustainable business practices that are economically viable, socially responsible, and environmentally friendly.