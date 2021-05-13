Bosch introduces the new Flexidome multi 7000i camera family offering IR and non-IR models that provide 12- or 20-megapixel resolution to deliver highly detailed multi-directional overviews. These overviews are combined with built-in Artificial Intelligence (AI) to support predictive solutions in wide-area coverage applications such as intersections, public spaces and retail.
Each image sensor, offering 3- or 5-megapixel resolution, runs built-in AI that adds metadata to video feeds to convert video data into actionable insights. It helps customers anticipate unforeseen events and prevent them from happening.
Generating valuable insights
The cameras offer maximum flexibility since every image sensor can be configured independently with up to 16 video analytics rules, enabling customers to decide what to focus on per scene. The Flexidome multi 7000i cameras offer a unique approach that ensures the cameras support sustainable business practices with remote maintenance, configuration, and device management.
Camera trainer, based on machine learning, enables system integrators to tailor IVA to detect objects
The cameras’ built-in Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA) and camera trainer, both forms of AI, use metadata to add sense and structure to captured video footage. Camera trainer, based on machine learning, enables system integrators to tailor IVA to detect objects or situations that matter most to their customers. These analytics generate valuable insights to support predictive solutions that help operators react before a possible threat or unwanted situation occurs.
Automatic person detection
These insights can help city planners improve experiences by identifying bottlenecks that compromise the flow of people or cars through public spaces or at intersections. In retail applications, the cameras can deliver insights that help to recognise customer footfall hotspots to inform the positioning of high-margin products to increase sales.
All Flexidome multi 7000i cameras offer a single, robust enclosure that houses four independent, high-resolution Automatic Varifocal (AVF) lenses with image sensors offering 3- or 5-megapixel resolution for a detailed multi-directional overview. By using the zoom capability of the lenses, the camera can provide automatic person detection over distances up to 130 metres (430 feet).
Balancing uneven exposure
The Flexidome multi 7000i cameras offer four image sensors yet have a single IP address
The image sensors have a multi-exposure high dynamic range of up to 120 dB reducing shadows and balancing uneven exposure to easily distinguish objects and facial features of pedestrians. All IR models have an integrated 360-degree infrared feature which enables image capture in pitch-dark conditions over a distance of up to 30 metres (98 feet).
The Flexidome multi 7000i cameras offer four image sensors yet have a single IP address, only require a single Video Management System licence, and can be installed with just one cable. Each of the four image sensors can be independently set up using three-axis movement along a circular track, allowing the capturing of images from practically every angle. This results in maximum convenience, less cabling, shorter installation and set-up time and, therefore reduced costs.
Extensive user management
The Flexidome multi 7000i cameras are secure by design. They offer a systematic approach centred on a built-in Secure Element hardware with Trusted Platform Module (TPM) functionality, safely storing all certificates and cryptographic keys needed for authentication and encryption.
The approach offers extensive user management to ensure only authorised users have access to data, supports a Public Key Infrastructure set-up, and provides software sealing to detect changes in the cameras’ configuration settings. The secure element also supports RSA encryption key lengths of up to 4096 bits, ensuring data safety well beyond 2030.