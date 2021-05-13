Download PDF version Contact company
Related Links

Bosch introduces the new Flexidome multi 7000i camera family offering IR and non-IR models that provide 12- or 20-megapixel resolution to deliver highly detailed multi-directional overviews. These overviews are combined with built-in Artificial Intelligence (AI) to support predictive solutions in wide-area coverage applications such as intersections, public spaces and retail.

Each image sensor, offering 3- or 5-megapixel resolution, runs built-in AI that adds metadata to video feeds to convert video data into actionable insights. It helps customers anticipate unforeseen events and prevent them from happening.

Generating valuable insights

The cameras offer maximum flexibility since every image sensor can be configured independently with up to 16 video analytics rules, enabling customers to decide what to focus on per scene. The Flexidome multi 7000i cameras offer a unique approach that ensures the cameras support sustainable business practices with remote maintenance, configuration, and device management.

Camera trainer, based on machine learning, enables system integrators to tailor IVA to detect objects

The cameras’ built-in Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA) and camera trainer, both forms of AI, use metadata to add sense and structure to captured video footage. Camera trainer, based on machine learning, enables system integrators to tailor IVA to detect objects or situations that matter most to their customers. These analytics generate valuable insights to support predictive solutions that help operators react before a possible threat or unwanted situation occurs.

Automatic person detection

These insights can help city planners improve experiences by identifying bottlenecks that compromise the flow of people or cars through public spaces or at intersections. In retail applications, the cameras can deliver insights that help to recognise customer footfall hotspots to inform the positioning of high-margin products to increase sales.

All Flexidome multi 7000i cameras offer a single, robust enclosure that houses four independent, high-resolution Automatic Varifocal (AVF) lenses with image sensors offering 3- or 5-megapixel resolution for a detailed multi-directional overview. By using the zoom capability of the lenses, the camera can provide automatic person detection over distances up to 130 metres (430 feet).

Balancing uneven exposure

The Flexidome multi 7000i cameras offer four image sensors yet have a single IP address

The image sensors have a multi-exposure high dynamic range of up to 120 dB reducing shadows and balancing uneven exposure to easily distinguish objects and facial features of pedestrians.  All IR models have an integrated 360-degree infrared feature which enables image capture in pitch-dark conditions over a distance of up to 30 metres (98 feet).

The Flexidome multi 7000i cameras offer four image sensors yet have a single IP address, only require a single Video Management System licence, and can be installed with just one cable. Each of the four image sensors can be independently set up using three-axis movement along a circular track, allowing the capturing of images from practically every angle. This results in maximum convenience, less cabling, shorter installation and set-up time and, therefore reduced costs.

Extensive user management

The Flexidome multi 7000i cameras are secure by design. They offer a systematic approach centred on a built-in Secure Element hardware with Trusted Platform Module (TPM) functionality, safely storing all certificates and cryptographic keys needed for authentication and encryption.

The approach offers extensive user management to ensure only authorised users have access to data, supports a Public Key Infrastructure set-up, and provides software sealing to detect changes in the cameras’ configuration settings. The secure element also supports RSA encryption key lengths of up to 4096 bits, ensuring data safety well beyond 2030.

Share with LinkedIn Share with Twitter Share with Facebook Share with Facebook
Download PDF version Download PDF version

Related videos

Nedap presents the importance of cybersecurity in physical access control

Nedap presents the importance of cybersecurity in physical access control
Nedap introduces AEOS authorisation model for better access management

Nedap introduces AEOS authorisation model for better access management
Cybersecurity - Nedap Security Management

Cybersecurity - Nedap Security Management

In case you missed it

Panasonic AI-driven cameras empower an expanding vision of new uses
Panasonic AI-driven cameras empower an expanding vision of new uses

Imagine a world where video cameras are not just watching and reporting for security, but have an even wider positive impact on our lives. Imagine that cameras control street and building lights, as people come and go, that traffic jams are predicted and vehicles are automatically rerouted, and more tills are opened, just before a queue starts to form. Cameras with AI capabilities Cameras in stores can show us how we might look in the latest outfit as we browse. That’s the vision from Panasonic about current and future uses for their cameras that provide artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities at the edge. Panasonic feels that these types of intelligent camera applications are also the basis for automation and introduction of Industry 4.0, in which processes are automated, monitored and controlled by AI-driven systems. 4K network security cameras The company’s i-PRO AI-capable camera line can install and run up to three AI-driven video analytic applications Panasonic’s 4K network security cameras have built-in AI capabilities suitable for this next generation of intelligent applications in business and society. The company’s i-PRO AI-capable camera line can install and run up to three AI-driven video analytic applications. The AI engine is directly embedded into the camera, thus reducing costs and Panasonic’s image quality ensures the accuracy of the analytics outcome. FacePRO facial recognition technology Panasonic began advancing AI technology on the server side with FacePRO, the in-house facial recognition application, which uses AI deep learning capabilities. Moving ahead, they transitioned their knowledge of AI from the server side to the edge, introducing i-PRO security cameras with built-in AI capabilities last summer, alongside their own in-house analytics. Moreover, in line with the Panasonic approach to focus more on collaboration with specialist AI software developers, a partnership with Italian software company, A.I. Tech followed in September, with a range of intelligent applications, partially based on deep learning. Additional collaborations are already in place with more than 10 other developers, across the European Union, working on more future applications. i-PRO AI-capable security cameras Open systems are an important part of Panasonic’s current approach. The company’s i-PRO AI-capable cameras are an open platform and designed for third-party application development, therefore, applications can be built or tailored to the needs of an individual customer. Panasonic use to be a company that developed everything in-house, including all the analytics and applications. “However, now we have turned around our strategy by making our i-PRO security cameras open to integrate applications and analytics from third-party companies,” says Gerard Figols, Head of Security Solutions at Panasonic Business Europe. Flexible and adapting to specific customer needs This new approach allows the company to be more flexible and adaptable to customers’ needs. “At the same time, we can be quicker and much more tailored to the market trend,” said Gerard Figols. He adds, “For example, in the retail space, enabling retailers to enhance the customer experience, in smart cities for traffic monitoring and smart parking, and by event organisers and transport hubs to monitor and ensure safety.” Edge-based analytics offer multiple benefits over server-based systems Edge-based analytics Edge-based analytics offer multiple benefits over server-based systems. On one hand, there are monetary benefits - a cost reduction results from the decreased amount of more powerful hardware required on the server side to process the data, on top of reduction in the infrastructure costs, as not all the full video stream needs to be sent for analysis, we can work solely with the metadata. On the other hand, there are also advantages of flexibility, as well as reliability. Each camera can have its own individual analytic setup and in case of any issue on the communication or server side, the camera can keep running the analysis at the edge, thereby making sure the CCTV system is still fully operational. Most importantly, systems can keep the same high level of accuracy. Explosion of AI camera applications We can compare the explosion of AI camera applications to the way we experienced it for smartphone applications" “We can compare the explosion of AI camera applications to the way we experienced it for smartphone applications,” said Gerard Figols, adding “However, it doesn’t mean the hardware is not important anymore, as I believe it’s more important than ever. Working with poor picture quality or if the hardware is not reliable, and works 24/7, software cannot run or deliver the outcome it has been designed for.” As hardware specialists, Figols believes that Panasonic seeks to focus on what they do best - Building long-lasting, open network cameras, which are capable of capturing the highest quality images that are required for the latest AI applications, while software developers can concentrate on bringing specialist applications to the market. Same as for smartphones, AI applications will proliferate based on market demand and succeed or fail, based on the value that they deliver. Facial recognition, privacy protection and cross line technologies Panasonic has been in the forefront in developing essential AI applications for CCTV, such as facial recognition, privacy protection and cross line. However, with the market developing so rapidly and the potential applications of AI-driven camera systems being so varied and widespread, Panasonic quickly realised that the future of their network cameras was going to be in open systems, which allow specialist developers and their customers to use their sector expertise to develop their own applications for specific vertical market applications, while using i-PRO hardware. Metadata for detection and recognition Regarding privacy, consider that the use of AI in cameras is about generating metadata for the detection and recognition of patterns, rather than identifying individual identities. “However, there are legitimate privacy concerns, but I firmly believe that attitudes will change quickly when people see the incredible benefits that this technology can deliver,” said Gerard Figols, adding “I hope that we will be able to redefine our view of cameras and AI, not just as insurance, but as life advancing and enhancing.” i-PRO AI Privacy Guard One of the AI applications that Panasonic developed was i-PRO AI Privacy Guard Seeking to understand and appreciate privacy concerns, one of the AI applications that Panasonic developed was i-PRO AI Privacy Guard that generates data without capturing individual identities, following European privacy regulations that are among the strictest in the world. Gerard Fogils said, “The combination of artificial intelligence and the latest generation open camera technology will change the world’s perceptions from Big Brother to Big Benefits. New applications will emerge as the existing generation of cameras is updated to the new open and intelligent next generation devices, and the existing role of the security camera will also continue.” Future scope of AI and cameras He adds, “Not just relying on the security cameras for evidence when things have gone wrong, end users will increasingly be able to use AI and the cameras with much higher accuracy to prevent false alarms and in a proactive way to prevent incidents." Gerard Fogils concludes, “That could be monitoring and alerting when health and safety guidelines are being breached or spotting and flagging patterns of suspicious behaviour before incidents occur.”

What is the best lesson you ever learned from an end user?
What is the best lesson you ever learned from an end user?

Serving customer needs is the goal of most commerce in the physical security market. Understanding those needs requires communication and nuance, and there are sometimes surprises along the way. But in every surprising revelation – and in every customer interaction – there is opportunity to learn something valuable that can help to serve the next customer’s needs more effectively. We asked this week’s Expert Panel Roundtable: what was the best lesson you ever learned from a security end user customer?

What is the impact of remote working on security?
What is the impact of remote working on security?

During the coronavirus lockdown, employees worked from home in record numbers. But the growing trend came with a new set of security challenges. We asked this week’s Expert Panel Roundtable: What is the impact of the transition to remote working/home offices on the security market?

Featured white papers
Artificial intelligence: Understanding its place in physical security

Artificial intelligence: Understanding its place in physical security

Download
Delivering smart, secure and healthy retail environments with the cloud

Delivering smart, secure and healthy retail environments with the cloud

Download
Protecting your data against physical threats

Protecting your data against physical threats

Download
Achieving true situational awareness in operation centres with computer vision & AI

Achieving true situational awareness in operation centres with computer vision & AI

Download
More product news
Allegion receives federal government approval for their Schlage Multi-Technology (MT-485) readers

Allegion receives federal government approval for their Schlage Multi-Technology (MT-485) readers
Gunnebo launches EntraLinq office security gate monitoring app

Gunnebo launches EntraLinq office security gate monitoring app
Allegion’s Schlage Multi-Technology Readers approved for government use, when paired with LenelS2 Onguard access control system

Allegion’s Schlage Multi-Technology Readers approved for government use, when paired with LenelS2 Onguard access control system
Featured products
HikCentral Professional 2.0 security software (“HCP 2.0”)

HikCentral Professional 2.0 security software (“HCP 2.0”)
Hanwha Techwin Wisenet 7

Hanwha Techwin Wisenet 7
Dahua Starlight HDCVI IR Dome Camera

Dahua Starlight HDCVI IR Dome Camera
Updated Privacy and Cookie Policy
We have updated our Privacy Policy for GDPR.
We also use cookies to improve your online experience, Cookie Policy