Intelligent Insights is a new software tool that brings together every element from scene to screen, from intelligent cameras enabling video data capture and interpretation, to the visualisation and reporting of data in one simple overview.

Using data to improve security, safety, and business decisions has become increasingly important to the market and continues to grow. Now, Bosch has introduced an affordable software solution called ‘Intelligent Insights’ that enables customers to use data in new ways. It completes the data journey from scene to screen and helps users quickly understand the context of various situations, enabling them to make informed decisions. When, for example, the maximum number of people allowed to be in the area is reached, Intelligent Insights can immediately inform users. Intelligent Insights can be used standalone or seamlessly integrated with other systems to enhance situational awareness further.

From scene to screen

Intelligent Insights uses Bosch cameras’ built-in intelligence (Video Analytics) to interpret video images and captures camera metadata from situations involving moving objects, people counting, and crowd detection.

The software tool then collects, aggregates, and displays this information using a series of pre-defined widgets enabling users to visualise and evaluate a complete scene from a simple overview screen. Based on this, users can react faster and more efficiently, making better-informed decisions and improving overall security and safety.

Usable data delivered

Intelligent Insights comes with a series of widgets, all of which contribute to specific safety and security needs

Usable data can be visualised in two ways: As a widget and as a report. All widgets are displayed in a simple, easy-to-read dashboard that allows users to select and display only the widgets that they need at any given time. The report functions as a more detailed post-analysis, helping users adjust and alter actions in the future.

Occupancy counting and Crowd detection

Area fill level, Occupancy counting, and Crowd detection offer the ability to monitor and detect crowds accurately and count individuals and objects. The user can specify the desired occupancy rate of an area by determining the maximum number of people allowed to be in that area within a given time.

In particular, Area fill level and Occupancy counting are becoming increasingly applicable as they can activate and trigger an external output device when the threshold is reached.

This could be a simple alert, a message displayed on a monitor at the entrance to inform visitors if they are allowed to enter, or a public announcement. This is very helpful when considering public health issues like the rapid spread of viruses such as COVID-19, in locations that can attract large numbers of people.

Information from multiple cameras

Object counting enables users to accurately count the number of vehicles or customer-defined objects

Intelligent Insights also offers Object counting and People counting. Object counting enables users to accurately count the number of vehicles or customer-defined objects within the field of view of one or more cameras.

It is ideal in situations with fast-moving objects, such as roads or crossroads, where traffic frequency rates must be tracked to determine data such as peak or low traffic periods. People counting is used to count individuals, for example, when entering or leaving a building.

This widget can aggregate the counting information from multiple cameras to provide users with an early warning when a sudden increase of people is detected, indicating a potential security issue. Intelligent Insights uses only anonymous data from cameras, ensuring people’s privacy is protected at all times.

Real-time overview

With the Object positioning widget, users can get a real-time overview of all objects moving in a certain area. This is especially helpful for applications such as perimeter protection. Based on their GPS position, which can be determined by cameras that feature built-in Video Analytics, the objects are plotted onto a map and classified with icons.

Intelligent Insights starts with a basic license that includes all widgets and one dashboard, displaying 16 widgets. When needed, dashboards and widgets can be added according to customer needs and requirements.

Customers can enhance their video security solution to an integrated security solution that covers intrusion detection

Furthermore, when customers use Bosch Intelligent Video Analytics, output and data from the Camera Trainer technology (included in Intelligent Video Analytics) like counting statistics of customer-specific objects can be visualised and reported. All this, combined with new widgets and functionalities incorporated in forthcoming updates and versions, makes Intelligent Insights a future-proof solution.

Integration with BVMS

Intelligent Insights is not only a powerful standalone software package but also designed for seamless integration. When integrated with the video management system of Bosch (BVMS), users can manage their live and recorded video streams and Intelligent Insights data within one unified graphical user interface (GUI).

This integration eliminates the need to switch between multiple applications to get a complete picture of the situation. Another advantage of the integration with BVMS is that customers can enhance their video security solution to an integrated security solution that covers intrusion detection with B and G Series and access control management with the Access Management System 3.0.

With the launch of Intelligent Insights, Bosch has introduced a new software solution that brings new insights to the security and safety industry. One that already adds value today, but will undoubtedly add more in the future.