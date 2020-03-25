Effective March 1, 2020, Michael Seiter (48) and Magnus Ekerot (51) have taken over newly established roles within Bosch Building Technologies. Michael Seiter has assumed the role of Senior Vice President, responsible for the Video Systems & Solutions business.
Magnus Ekerot has joined Bosch as Senior Vice President, responsible for the global marketing of the company’s comprehensive Security offering as well as for sales coordination and product management of the Video Systems & Solutions business. “With Michael Seiter and Magnus Ekerot, Bosch Building Technologies has gained two highly experienced managers. We are very happy to have them on board."
Footprint in the global video market
They will both play very important roles in advancing and further strengthening our footprint in the global video market. This includes the further expansion of our portfolio as well as putting an even stronger focus on software. Simultaneously, we want to keep and enhance the offering of comprehensive security solutions to our customers, including video systems, intrusion detection, access control and management software,” says Tanja Rückert, the President of Bosch Building Technologies.
Ekerot has a strong background within and profound knowledge of the video security market
Seiter has extensive experience within the areas of sensor, software and data based innovations, previously holding the position of Senior Vice President with responsibility for engineering at the Bosch division Car Multimedia. “In light of rapid developments in areas like IoT and AI, the video security business provides great opportunities and potential. Coming from the automotive sector within Bosch, I am also looking forward to further exploring and leveraging existing and future technology synergies between the businesses,” says Seiter.
Voice evacuation systems
“In times of transformation and digitisation, it is great to join a company with such a strong focus on innovation and future-proof development. I am excited to be a part of this journey and to support in shaping the future of the industry with the whole team,” complements Ekerot. Having previously worked in different senior management roles at major industry players, he has a strong background within and profound knowledge of the video security market.
The Bosch division Building Technologies is a globally established supplier of security, safety, and communications products and systems. The product portfolio includes video security, intrusion detection, fire detection and voice evacuation systems as well as access control and management systems. Professional audio and conference systems for communication of voice, sound and music complete the range. In 2019, about 9,000 associates generated sales of roughly 2.0 billion euros.